Local first responders alerted when responding to homes of COVID-19 patients

For the past six weeks, first responders across Georgia have been alerted when sent to the home of someone who has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus (COVID-19). But local emergency officials say those alerts won't make much difference in how they respond, since they take steps to reduce their exposure to the virus on all calls.
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and the Georgia Department of Public Health provide local 911 centers with a list of addresses, but not names, of people with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
"I flag the address in my system, and it is made to expire in 21 days from entry," said Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency Director Claude Craig. "If we dispatch someone to a flagged address, it lets us know that there is a positive at that location and responders prepare accordingly."
Whitfield County Fire Chief Edward O'Brien said he can't recall the department responding to a call where firefighters were alerted that the address was the home of a COVID-19 patient.
"If we did have a call, personnel will limit contact by utilizing one employee to make contact with the patient," he said. "The employee will don a gown, face mask, face shield and gloves to wear while making patient contact. All equipment would be disposed of after the call. The unit would stay out of service and return to the station where they can shower, change uniform and clean equipment and apparatus. The process is documented as an exposure to the virus and tracked for employee safety."
But officials say they take many of these steps on all calls they answer.
"When you think about it, we have to have some level of assumption that some of these patients may not quarantine as they are directed, therefore, we could come into contact with them at other locations," said Dalton Fire Chief Todd Pangle. "To say that we treat everyone as a COVID-19 patient is not really fair to those that we serve. I think a better assessment would be that we take certain steps on any call to protect ourselves with the use of protective equipment, in order that we can remain healthy to stay on the front lines providing care to those that are in need of it."
In a statement, Hamilton Health Care System said, "Hamilton Emergency Medical Services personnel are trained and committed to being proactive when it comes to the safety of the patients and themselves, regardless of the specific emergency."
Like their counterparts in local fire departments, EMTs now wear additional personal protective equipment on all calls and request that when a patient is able, he or she comes out of their house to meet them.
Murray County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jimmy Davenport said deputies have personal protective equipment such as masks and will use it if they are alerted they are responding to a home of someone with COVID-19.
City of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier said the police department also has protective equipment to use.
"However, procedures don’t really change that much because first responders have to assume that anyone they come into contact with could potentially have the virus," he said. "Also, while (the Georgia Department of Public Health) is providing those addresses to first responders, other medical organizations aren’t, so we don’t necessarily have a complete list of addresses to work off of anyway. Therefore, procedures are in place to protect officers and citizens from exposure in all cases such as trying to contact people outside whenever possible, practicing social distancing whenever possible, and frequently washing hands and sanitizing equipment."
While state officials can share some information with first responders to protect their health, healthcare providers say the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) strictly limits the amount of information they can release on COVID-19 patients to the public.
"It would violate a person’s rights under HIPAA to reveal any more information than their county of residence, age, gender and whether they have/had an underlying health condition," said Jennifer King, public information officer for the North Georgia Health District. "If this were just a very local outbreak, it might or might not be necessary to provide more details. But because this is a worldwide pandemic, with widespread transmission here in Georgia, anyone around us could be shedding the virus everywhere we go; so, we must all follow the same precautions to prevent becoming infected and spreading the virus to others."
King said people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 are asked to identify their close contacts to public health officials.
"A close contact is generally someone who is living in the same household as a sick person with COVID-19, is caring for a sick person with the virus, or has been within 6 feet of a person who’s sick with the virus for about 10 minutes or more," she said. "Those contacts could be family members, co-workers, church members, classmates, etc. Anyone who fits the above close contact description. Infected persons provide public health with the names and phone numbers of these close contacts, and local public health gets in touch with these persons to inform them they are a contact and they provide them with quarantine guidance and how to daily monitor their symptoms and report each day to public health."
