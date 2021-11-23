Local groups to serve free Thanksgiving meals; all plates will be to-go only

Providence Ministries founder and President Roy Johnson said getting enough turkeys to feed 800 people was a bit of a challenge this year.
"But I think we'll have enough," he said. "What surprised me was how hard cranberry sauce was to find. But I think we will have enough of that, too."
Providence Ministries, the Concerned Citizens of Dalton and Harvest Outreach will all host free Thanksgiving meals — turkey and dressing and sides — for the community as each has done for many years on Thursday. But due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, each will be serving meals to-go only. This will be the second year in a row that none of these groups has had indoor dining.
"We are excited," said Myra Baker, secretary of Concerned Citizens. "We do this every year, and it's such a blessing to be a part of."
The group's 18th annual Thanksgiving dinner will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. in Dalton.
"We'll have turkey and dressing and different sides," Baker said. "We'll have different desserts. The community is invited, and I hope they'll join us."
Last year, a number of people got their dinners and ate at the community center's pavilion, according to community center Director Tom Pinson.
"I expect that if the weather is good people will eat at the pavilion this year," Pinson said. "That's fine."
The group typically serves about 200 meals.
Harvest Outreach offers a free Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 112, 1118 N. Glenwood Ave. in Dalton.
Harvest Outreach Executive Director Shelia Reed said this will be the 35th year the organization has presented the meal.
"We are reaching out to the elderly, who may not be able to afford a Thanksgiving dinner or who may not be physically able to make one," she said. "We are here for veterans and for families who might be in trouble financially. And, of course, we are here for the homeless."
Reed said one goal of the annual dinner is to make sure anyone who is alone for the holiday will have some company as they eat.
"That's why I really hope we'll be able to have sit-down dining next year," she said. "But right now, we just can't do that, especially since so many of the people we serve are elderly."
The organization typically serves about 500 meals but Reed said that was down slightly last year.
Providence Ministries offers a free Thanksgiving meal from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 711 S. Hamilton St. in Dalton.
Johnson said the ministry has been serving Thanksgiving meals for about 30 years.
"We'll serve between 700 and 800 people today," said Johnson. "That's about average for us, and it really didn't change much last year."
Even before COVID-19 forced it to go to to-go plates only, Johnson said takeout plates accounted for about half the meals the ministry served on Thanksgiving.
Johnson said this year people will just drive up, tell a volunteer how many plates they want and someone will bring them out.
Johnson said he, too, hopes to be able to resume in-person dining next year.
"Bringing people together is part of what we want to do with these meals," said Johnson. "There are a lot of people who don't have family to spend Thanksgiving with."
The representatives of all three groups said they welcome any volunteers who want to help serve the meals.
