Local historic sites to participate in Georgia History Festival's Super Museum Sunday

The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society will again participate in the Georgia History Festival’s Super Museum Sunday on Feb. 6.
Super Museum Sunday is part of the annual Georgia History Festival, a statewide event sponsored by the Georgia Historical Society. The Wright Hotel, the Chatsworth Depot and the Old Spring Place Methodist Church, all in Murray County, will join more than 100 historic sites, museums and other points of interest throughout Georgia opening their doors to the public free of charge and offering a variety of in-person and virtual experiences that encourage Georgians to experience the history, arts and cultural opportunities in their own backyards. The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society's Dalton properties — the Blunt, Hamilton and Huff Houses — will be open as well.
“We are excited to have so many wonderful sites from across our state participating this year and hope that everyone will take advantage of the opportunity to get out and experience all the things that make Georgia great,” said W. Todd Groce, president and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society.
The three Murray County properties will be open 1 to 4 p.m. on Super Museum Sunday, and each will offer something "special" to commemorate the day. The admission is free but donations are always welcome.
The Historic Wright Hotel was built in 1909 by Thomas Wright and is at 201 E. Market St. in Chatsworth. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places both individually and as part of the Downtown Chatsworth Historic District, the hotel is furnished with period antiques, many of them original to the Wright family.
Special displays for the Georgia History Festival are an exhibition of paintings by local artist Nannie Brewer Arthur that features her original nature, religious and still-lifes.
A new display highlighting the Keith Store at Tennga will also open that Sunday. It will include photographs, ledgers, advertisements and even the meat/produce scales — last inspected in the 1970s but still in working order.
The Arthur paintings are displayed through the courtesy of Gordon Brewer, the late Jane Pugmire and other family members through the efforts of historical society member Marcia Kendrick.
The Keith Store artifacts are recent gifts to the historical society from Jane Keith Jeffords, who grew up in Tennga and now lives in New Mexico. She is generously sharing her collection of treasures from this longstanding business in Georgia's "northernmost city."
At the Chatsworth Depot, visitors will see railroad and talc memorabilia, the industries that gave birth to Chatsworth and completely changed the course of history in Murray County. Murray County is the only place in the state where talc is mined, and talc crayons manufactured in Chatsworth were an important part of American production during World War II. A raffle for a model train set and other prizes will also be featured at the Depot, and all funds raised are matched by the Woodmen of the World.
In Spring Place, Murray County's first seat of government, displays will feature some recently rediscovered artifacts from the area donated by Casey Patton. Among them are some Civil War items that verified exactly where Union troops camped during the War Between the States.
Also on display will be a number of items from the famous Lucy Hill High School (formerly the Lucy Hill Institute and later the Lucy Hill Grammar School) that opened in Spring Place about 125 years ago. The institute offered secondary education and even what would now be called "junior college" work when most people didn't have access to such in their home communities.
The institute evolved into the Spring Place Elementary School of today.
Super Museum Sunday is supported by Delta Air Lines. For more information and to see a full listing of Super Museum Sunday sites, visit georgiahistoryfestival.org. For more information about the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society's Murray County properties, please contact the historical society at (706) 278-0217 or Tim Howard at (706) 695-2740.
Please practice COVID-19 accommodations during your visit.
