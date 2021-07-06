Presentation of historic preservation awards and scholarships was the highlight of the May meeting of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society at the Hamilton House. Historic preservation awards went to Donna Flood, Betsy McArthur and the Whitfield County Historic Preservation Commission.
Flood, the clerk of Superior Court in Murray County, has worked many hours with volunteers to review, categorize and store historical records. Through her efforts, Murray County is developing a usable and well-preserved archive. She is active on the Chatsworth Depot committee and volunteers at the Wright Hotel's Tea with Mom event.
McArthur has revived the Journal, bringing it up-to-date while maintaining a high quality of historical research and a devotion to showcasing Whitfield and Murray counties. She has organized the Gertrude "Tut" McFarland Library at the archives and continues to maintain its focus on holdings pertinent to our area.
McArthur served on the Dalton Civil War 150th Commission, contributing 25 articles that were published, along with those of other authors, in the Sunday edition of the Daily Citizen-News throughout the sesquicentennial. She has published several histories on the Civil War and regularly contributes articles to magazines. Her articles have appeared in Alabama Heritage, Civil War Times, Georgia Backroads and South Carolina Magazine.
As a response to the opportunity to acquire Civil War sites, the county established the Whitfield County Historic Preservation Commission in 2004 to oversee acquisition of the sites. Whitfield County Board of Commissioners at the time were Mike Babb as chairman and commissioners Jerry Albertson, Leonard Cochran, Mike Cowan and Doug Keener. They appointed these interested people to the Historic Preservation Commission: Judy Alderman, Phillip Cantrell, Bruce Davies, John Hutcheson and Marvin Sowder.
Kevin McAuliff, historic preservation planner with North Georgia Regional Development Center, was secretary. Their main tasks were to identify and preserve historic sites and to educate locals and visitors about the sites. Since that time, over 1,000 acres have been saved as public land.
Prater's Mill was recently designated as Prater's Mill Historic Site. The commission is very close to having Mill Creek Gap, Potato Hill and Rocky Face Ridge Park designated as Local Historic Sites.
Current members of the commission are Judy Alderman, Bill Blackman, Andy Carlson, John Hutcheson, Robert Jenkins, Kevin McAuliff, Bob McLeod, Kathryn Sellers, Marvin Sowder and Adam Ware.
This year's preservation awards committee included chair Melissa Burchfield, Sue Crawford, and Dr. David Loughridge.
