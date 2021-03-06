Local Humane Society in need of volunteers

The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia needs volunteers. The center offer various shift opportunities to care for the dogs and cats in the shelter as they await their forever homes.
Volunteers are responsible for feeding, cleaning, playtime and loving these deserving animals, many who come from a life on the street. These dogs and cats need our help, and the Humane Society needs your help!
Join the volunteer team at www.hsnwga.org.
