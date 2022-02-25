About two dozen area graduates and guests of Jacksonville State University recently met in Dalton to explore the possibility of creating an area alumni chapter.
Alumni Office Director Kaci Ogle and her staff helped local graduates organize the meeting, held Jan. 25 at the Western Sizzlin’ restaurant, 501 Legion Drive.
Ken Bodiford, director of JSU’s well-known Marching Southerners band, was the guest speaker for the evening, talking about ongoing improvements on the JSU campus. He also said that the Marching Southerners have been invited to perform in Normandy, France, in June 2024 to observe the 80th anniversary of D-Day. During this trip, the band will represent the U.S. in ceremonies organized by the D-Day Commemoration Committee.
The JSU Alumni Association is scheduled to meet again Saturday morning at JSU’s Merrill Hall to vote on the approval of forming a chapter for the Dalton area.
One of the primary purposes of this type of alumni group will be to support Jacksonville State University and to raise scholarship funds that will support current students who are attending JSU. The university offers a wide variety of education opportunities in both undergraduate and graduate programs.
Attending the January meeting were graduates or individuals who had attended JSU, including several current residents of Whitfield and Murray counties and the surrounding area, as well as current and past employees of the Whitfield and Murray County governments and school systems.
