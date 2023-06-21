The Dalton-Whitfield NAACP held its fifth annual Juneteenth Celebration with six events over two weekends recently.
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, which occurred on June 19, 1865, when the last remaining people held in bondage learned of their freedom in Galveston, Texas. Though it has been celebrated throughout the country since 1866, Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday since 2021. As a federal holiday this day observes the promise of freedom for all people in the United States.
Juneteenth is a celebration not just for African Americans or descendants of enslaved Africans. Rather, it is a celebration for all Americans. The abolition of slavery in this country is something of which all Americans should be proud. Juneteenth is American history.
The local celebration included events that embodied the uniting spirit of Juneteenth and were inclusive of all races, nationalities and ethnicities.
