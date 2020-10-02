Local law enforcement protected students while fugitive was at large

With Texas fugitive Dalton Potter, accused of shooting a Whitfield County Sheriff's deputy, on the loose for several days in early September, local law enforcement provided enhanced protection for several Whitfield County Schools bus routes until Potter was apprehended.
"There were families who did not feel comfortable sending their children to school on a bus with the search for the fugitive being so close to home," so, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office reached out to Cristal Blalock, route supervisor for Whitfield County Transportation, to help coordinate police escorts on bus routes off of Carbondale Road, Cline Road and West Nance Springs Road, said Kris Horsley, communications specialist for Whitfield County Schools. By that afternoon, six morning and seven afternoon routes were coordinated with at least one police escort, while some some had two or three.
"Extra deputies were on hand to personally escort students to their homes if a school bus was unable to travel down certain roads," Horsley said. The Georgia State Patrol, the Gordon County Sheriff's Office, school resource officers for Whitfield County Schools and Mike Ewton, assistant superintendent for operations and student services, all "pitched in to escort buses when more manpower was needed on the ground to search for the fugitive."
Though Potter was found late in the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 9, hiding in a swampy area near Bandy Lake in Resaca, "the sheriff's office and Whitfield County Transportation made the decision to continue police escorts through (the morning of Sept. 10) as some families may have been unaware that the fugitive had been caught the previous evening," Horsley said. "The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office went above and beyond to ensure our families felt safe sending their kids to schools, (and) our school district could not be more grateful for the efforts of our local law enforcement, the Georgia State Patrol, Gordon County Sheriff's Office and the Whitfield County Schools Transportation Department."
Brittany Walters, the parent of a prekindergarten student at Dawnville Elementary, said she appreciated the team effort for student safety.
"My family and I are so thankful for the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office and other agencies that protected our neighborhood and kids for three long days," said Walters, who is a teacher at Beaverdale Elementary. "Our great county stepped up and worked with our schools to keep watch over our little ones."
"We love the commitment Whitfield County Schools and law enforcement had in this scary time in protecting the children and the families in the area," Walters added. "It made my heart glad to see so many agencies working together."
Potter and Jonathan Hosmer, also of Texas, were hauling about a pound of explosives when they were stopped by a Whitfield County Sheriff's Office deputy on Sunday, Sept. 6, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Potter was driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe, with Hosmer as a passenger, and pulling a utility trailer when he was stopped by Deputy Darrell Hackney, according to Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood. During the stop, Potter fired numerous gunshots at Hackney from inside his vehicle.
Hackney, who was struck by gunfire but saved from serious injury by his ballistic vest, and Whitfield County Deputy Adrian Gomez returned fire, but Potter escaped, driving south on I-75, according to the sheriff's office. Potter wrecked the truck, and the stolen trailer was found on I-75 South near the Whitfield/Gordon county line and the West Nance Springs Road overpass; Hosmer was found in the woods off of Henry Owens Road near the crash site on Monday, Sept. 7.
Both Potter and Hosmer are being held in the Whitfield County jail and face numerous charges. Potter faces five counts of aggravated assault as well as charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, felony obstruction, theft by receiving, possession of an explosive by a convicted felon and fugitive from justice.
In Gordon County, Potter has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated battery, two counts of burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony obstruction for an encounter with a homeowner there who suffered "non life-threatening but serious wounds" when he was shot by Potter, the Gordon County Sheriff's Office's chief deputy said. Chitwood said Potter received a "grazing" wound to the head from a bullet from the homeowner.
Staff writer Charles Oliver contributed to this story.
