Patients of every age and circumstance count on blood donors every day.
In the fall of 2020, first-time mom and Hamilton Medical Center nurse Tori Payne gave birth to her son, Atticus, 13 weeks early. He weighed just 1 pound, 7 ounces. Atticus required multiple blood, platelet and plasma transfusions during his several weeks in the hospital. Without volunteer blood donors, he would not have survived.
“He wouldn’t have survived without blood donations from other people,” Tori Payne said while recalling Atticus’ first few weeks of life. “We are so grateful people choose to donate, and we wouldn’t be here talking about my son if it weren’t for them.”
Atticus is now 10 pounds, 7 ounces and doing well. Patients like him need blood donors every day. Whether it is traumas, illnesses or complications at birth, they count on blood donors in this community.
Blood Assurance has had critical and urgent need for several types all year long and needs donors now. Donating blood just once can save three lives in area hospitals.
To schedule an appointment to give whole blood please call (800) 962-0628 or visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule. To schedule an appointment to give platelets or plasma, call (800) 962-0628 to be directed to your center or contact your local center directly. All donors will receive a 12-can cooler tote and be entered to win a side-by-side vehicle.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
