The Spring for the Arts fun takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Creative Arts Guild and will feature a festive brunch, beverage options, raffles and docent-guided tours of the sculpture garden. Plus, some terrific hometown guys will be providing exceptional musical entertainment.
Pianist and singer/songwriter Luke Simmons plays in and around the Chattanooga and Dalton area as a solo act and with his band The Lovestruck. He performed at the Guild’s annual festival in 2019 and we are very excited to have him back for this event.
Simmons moved from Northeast Alabama some years ago in pursuit of great people to play music with and his dream came true, he said. On Saturday he will be playing familiar covers and original music, some of it from his recently produced EP.
Other familiar music faces are also part of the lineup for Spring for the Arts. The Dueling Piano Guys have been entertaining folks in the Dalton area for a few years now and always provide a fun time with their energetic duets and solo riffing skills.
The duo is made up of Jack Hitchens and Andrew Chauncey. These guys bring an interactive method to their performances, playing requests submitted on slips of paper by audience members. You can expect rock and pop piano classics ... think Elton John, Billy Joel, Queen and more. They each may play a solo piece at times but the real fun is when they play together in wonderful musical “duels.”
It’s a super fun event, plus your attendance helps support the Guild's Arts in Education programs. Individual tickets are $55. A limited number of full table reservations for four, six or eight guests is available by calling (706) 217-6677. Tickets are on sale now at bit.ly/SFTA2022.
