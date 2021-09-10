Local NAACP hosting candidates forum for city election

The Dalton-Whitfield NAACP hosts a community forum with candidates in the November municipal election on Monday, Sept. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center. The event will also be live-streamed on Facebook from the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP page.
The branch has invited the candidates for Dalton City Council Ward 2: Annalee Harlan and Rodney Craig Miller; the candidates for Dalton City Council Ward 4: Gary Crews and Steve Farrow; and the candidates for the Dalton Board of Education: Palmer Griffin and Manuel Meza. All other positions in the election are uncontested.
The local NAACP invites the community to the forum as we hope to hear the candidates’ positions on issues that directly affect us. Due to COVID-19, there will be limited seating in the venue. If you have questions for the candidates, please submit those to naacpdaltonwhifield@gmail.com by Monday, Sept. 20.
