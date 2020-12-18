Local NAACP names officers for 2021-2022

Dalton Whitfield NAACP Unit 5246 is pleased to announce its slate of officers for 2021-2022.
Confirmed by the November election are President Marisa Kelley; First Vice President Cheryl Phipps; Second Vice President Antoine Simmons; Third Vice President Debbie Campbell; Secretary Reba Jackson; Assistant Secretary Jeff Streiff; Treasurer Barbara Hardaway; Assistant Treasurer Michael Kelley; Member At Large Eva Rodriguez; and Member At Large Edward Jackson Jr.
The Executive Committee of Unit 5246 thanks all who participated in the election process. All posts were unopposed, and there was one write-in vote for president.
The next meeting for the group is Monday, Dec. 21, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be a virtual holiday party presented on Zoom and Facebook Live. Members are encouraged to wear Christmas attire, such as sweaters and hats, and to bring their wish list and ideas for the coming year.
Members are also reminded that many annual memberships are expiring in December and January and now is the time to check your membership and renew.
For questions about the December meeting or membership, contact Cheryl Phipps at (706) 264-2789.
