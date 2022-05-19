The Dalton-Whitfield branch of the NAACP is excited to announce its fourth annual celebration of Juneteenth. The theme for this year’s celebration is "Perfecting Unity: Empowerment Through Education and Collaboration."
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, which occurred on June 19, 1865, when the last remaining people held in bondage learned of their freedom in Galveston, Texas. Though it has been celebrated throughout the country since 1866, Juneteenth is now recognized as a federal holiday, as of 2021.
The celebration includes fun-filled events over two weekends:
• Summer concert: Friday, June 10, at Burr Performing Arts Park at 6 p.m.
• Basketball tournament: Saturday, June 11, at the Mack Gaston Community Center at 10 a.m.
• Miss Juneteenth scholarship pageant: Friday, June 17, at Hammond Creek Middle School at 7 p.m.
• Juneteenth parade: Saturday, June 18, in downtown Dalton at 10 a.m.
• Juneteenth gala: Saturday, June 18, at Walnut Hill Farm at 6 p.m.
• Family fun day: Sunday, June 19, at the Mack Gaston Community Center at 1 p.m.
The summer concert features the Ray Howard Band, an Earth, Wind & Fire/Motown tribute band.
The scholarship pageant features 10 contestants, with the winner receiving a $1,000 scholarship from the NAACP.
The highlight of the celebration is the gala. Carol Anderson, New York Times best-selling author and Emory University’s Charles Howard Candler Professor of African American Studies, is the evening's speaker.
Churches and nonprofit organizations can purchase tables for the gala for $300. For-profit companies may purchase a table for $500. The tables accommodate up to 10 people.
Sponsors for this year’s celebration are Shaw Industries Group Inc., Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, Dalton Utilities/Optilink and Khensani Business Consulting.
You can purchase tickets for the pageant or gala or sign up to be in the parade or a vendor at the family fun day by contacting Marisa Kelley at (913) 426-7870.
