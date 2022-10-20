Local officials said a Tunnel Hill man who was arrested on weapons charges on Wednesday near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., is a mystery to them.
Two people who were with Tony H. Payne, 80, reportedly told investigators they were there to deliver documents to the Supreme Court. According to the Associated Press, Payne “was arrested on charges of possessing an unregistered firearm, possessing unregistered ammunition, and carrying a pistol without a license. His arrest came after police surrounded his van — which officials said was illegally parked — and shut down several streets around the Capitol and Supreme Court for hours. ...
“Inside the van, police found two handguns and a shotgun, authorities said.”
“Police initially detained Payne and two other people when Payne admitted to having guns in the white van,” the AP reported. “The other two people were released without charges.”
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said he can’t recall a Tony Payne speaking at a commission meeting.
“I did a search on my county and personal email, Facebook,” Jensen said. “I can’t see that he ever contacted me or attended.”
Commissioner Greg Jones said he can’t recall any interaction with Payne.
“I don’t recall ever talking to him,” said Jones. “I didn’t even recognize the name.”
Mike Babb, who served as commission chairman from 1997 to 2004 and again from 2009 to 2016, said he can’t recall Payne ever speaking at a commission meeting.
Payne seems to have had a low profile in Tunnel Hill as well.
“I don’t know him, and the people I’ve asked don’t know him either,” said Tunnel Hill City Manager Blake Griffin.
State Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, said it doesn’t appear Tony Payne ever contacted him with concerns.
“I searched all my emails for ‘Tony Payne’ and for ‘Anthony Payne’ and nothing shows up that he has ever tried to contact me,” said Chuck Payne. “And it goes without saying that he’s definitely of no relation.”
Tony Payne doesn’t seem to have been on local law enforcement’s radar.
“We also have no direct knowledge of Tony Payne,” said Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Paul Woods. “I do not show where he has been charged with a crime in Whitfield County. We have a few reports involving Payne dating back to 2001, but all the reports list him as a reporting party or victim.”
