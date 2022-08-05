Officials from Whitfield County, Dalton, Cohutta, Tunnel Hill and Varnell agreed Friday to maintain their governments' current share of the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) for the next 10 years. The agreement must still be ratified by the county Board of Commissioners and the councils of each city.
"I think we have a real spirit of cooperation," said Cohutta Mayor Ron Shinnick. "This shows we are trying to work together."
The LOST agreement determines how revenues from that tax are divided among local governments. The LOST, which had to be initially approved by voters, is a 1% tax on most goods sold in a county that is used by local governments to fund operations. It is different from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), which can only be used for specific capital projects approved by voters and cannot be used for operations.
Under the tentative agreement, Whitfield County will continue to receive 60.457% of LOST revenues, Dalton 36%, Cohutta .72%, Tunnel Hill .929% and Varnell 1.894%.
According to data provided by Dalton and Whitfield County, in 2021 the Whitfield County LOST brought in $21.4 million.
Under state law, the LOST must be negotiated every 10 years after the results of the national census are in.
Friday's meeting at Dalton City Hall took less than 10 minutes.
"But there were a lot of informal discussions leading up to this," said county Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen.
There are some minor changes in the agreement. For instance, the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center is currently jointly funded by Dalton and Whitfield County and operated by Dalton. Starting Jan. 1, the county will be solely responsible for the senior center.
"The city of Tunnel Hill is happy with our current rate," said Tunnel Hill City Manager Blake Griffin. "We would appreciate and support a periodic review over the next 10 years."
Varnell Mayor Tom Dickson said officials in that city are happy to maintain its current percentage. But Dickson said Varnell's anticipated growth during the next 10 years "is probably going to be in excess of 1,000" and the cost of "providing services to Varnell's residents is going to go up substantially." He said Varnell council members would like to see further cooperation between the city and the county in sharing services.
"In particular, some consideration when the SPLOST comes around again to increase our percentage," he said. "That would help alleviate some of the expenses that we know are going to result from increased population. We look forward to cooperating with the county recreation department and public works to enhance the recreation facilities in the city without duplicating existing county facilities."
The current four-year, $66 million SPLOST expires in 2024.
Jensen said the county commissioners will vote on the LOST agreement when they meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the courthouse. Officials with each of the cities said they will vote on it at their next regular meeting.
Murray County and the cities of Chatsworth and Eton approved their LOST agreement in July.
Murray County will receive 83.7% of LOST revenues, down from 84.1%. Chatsworth will receive 13.8%, up from 13.6%, and Eton will receive 2.5%, up from 2.3%.
