New parks and recreation facilities, infrastructure improvements and new jobs and businesses. Elected officials from Whitfield County and the cities of Dalton, Cohutta and Varnell spoke to a Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce breakfast Wednesday, providing updates on the state of local governments. At the breakfast, held at the Dalton Convention Center, those officials said 2022 was a year of major progress, and the momentum is continuing this year.
"We will reflect today on the milestones that have been achieved and that work that we still have to do to create an even better community for all of our residents," said chamber President and CEO Jason Mock.
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said one of the things he is most proud of is that the county's 2022 spending exceeded 2021 by only 2.5% even as inflation was 7% for the year.
"If the growth in spending is less than the inflation rate, that's actually a cut," he said. "I feel like we are doing the right thing and keeping our costs below the inflation rate."
Jensen noted that in 2022 commissioners cut the property tax rate for the third straight year, renegotiated the county's Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) agreement with the cities and renegotiated its service delivery agreements with the cities. The LOST is a 1% tax on most goods sold in the county that funds government operations. The service delivery agreements spell out which governments will provide which services.
The county also opened Riverbend Park and Rocky Face Ridge Park.
"It was the first time the county opened two new parks in the same year," Jensen said.
He noted that the commissioners recently approved an agreement to add a FIFA-sized soccer field at Westside Park. FIFA is an international governing body for soccer. This will be the county recreation department's second FIFA-sized field and the fifth overall in Whitfield County.
A four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) approved by voters in 2020 expires next year. Jensen said the commissioners are looking at putting another SPLOST referendum on the May 2024 general primary ballot and will be putting together a citizens committee this summer to help choose projects to be funded by that SPLOST.
Jensen also noted Whitfield County now has a 988 emergency number for suicide/mental health crises that people can call if they or others are having a mental health issue.
Dalton Mayor Pro Tem Annalee Sams noted city officials are drafting a new charter, which would be the first complete overhaul of the city charter in half a century.
"We need to make sure that our charter supports a foundation for our city that it can function most efficiently currently and in the years ahead," she said.
Sams noted last year the city opened the Northeast Community Soccer Complex with two FIFA-sized fields at Heritage Point Park.
She said a renovation of the John Davis Recreation Center at James Brown Park is underway. Plans call for a complete renovation of the administrative offices and the conference and assembly space upstairs. The plans also call for a new gym where the current gym is as well as a new entrance and lobby, a new locker room for lifeguards at the outdoor pool and renovation of the pool equipment area.
Sams said the renovation could help revitalize the area around the rec center.
Cohutta Mayor Ron Shinnick said that city is seeing growth in both new businesses and new houses. He said city officials worked with Dalton Utilities to bring sewer to the downtown area, which spurred business development there. He said the growth of new business is starting to expand to other parts of the city.
Varnell City Council member Bill Caylor said that city is also seeing tremendous growth and will add some 500 new housing units during the next year or so as the Patterson Farms subdivision builds out.
He said city officials continue to add amenities to the city's park and recreation area near Varnell Elementary School. He said city officials will be adding exercise equipment around the track so people can stop and do exercises as they walk or run around the track.
