Community organizations are planning the annual Memorial Day Community Salute. This free event will take place on Memorial Day, May 30.
A prelude concert by the Dalton-Whitfield Community Band will begin at 9:30 a.m. outside the Whitfield County Courthouse (the corner of Crawford and Selvidge streets). The memorial service, provided by the local American Legion, will begin at 10 a.m. The program will include music by the Dalton-Whitfield Community Band, Posting of the Colors by the American Legion Honor Guard, guest speaker (Chuck Payne, state senator from Dalton) and laying of the wreaths.
This year’s event will be in honor of H.P. Hamlin, who received state and national recognition as historian of American Legion Post 112, where he was a very active member for a number of years. The bingo hall at Post 112 is named after him.
Family activities and food (free hot dogs, chips and snacks while supplies last) will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dalton Green. This part of the event will include activities and booths — all with a patriotic theme.
Participating organizations and sponsors include American Legion Post 112 (Presenting Sponsor), American Legion Auxiliary Unit 112, Caption Call, city of Dalton, the Dalton Daily Citizen, CARIS Healthcare, Costco, Dalton Elks Lodge 1267, Dalton Fire Department, Dalton Funeral Home, Dalton Parks and Recreation, Dalton Police Department, Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center, Dalton-Whitfield Community Band, Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority, Daughters of the American Revolution, Downtown Dalton Development Authority, First Bank of Dalton (Leadership Level Sponsor), Flash Graphics, Hamilton EMS, Hamilton Health Care System (Leadership Level Sponsor), McKee Foods Corp., NAACP, Walmart – East Walnut, Whitfield County Courthouse and the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.
