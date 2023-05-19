Community organizations are planning the annual Memorial Day Community Salute. This free event will take place on Memorial Day, May 29.
A prelude band concert by the Dalton-Whitfield Community Band will begin at 9:30 a.m. The memorial service, provided by the local American Legion, will begin at 10 a.m. in front of the Whitfield County Courthouse. The program will include music by the Dalton-Whitfield Community Band, Posting of the Colors by the American Legion Honor Guard, a guest speaker and the laying of the wreaths.
This year’s event will be in honor of Mack C. Gaston, who was the first black commander of the Naval Training Center in Great Lakes, Illinois. Gaston commanded two destroyers and the cruiser USS Josephine Daniels, and served as commander for the field command Defense Nuclear Agency. He has received the Dalton Education Hall of Fame Award, and the state highway connecting State Route 71 and State Route 52 was named the Admiral Mack Gaston Parkway for his distinguished success as a Dalton native.
“Many in the community have looked up to him, and he always encouraged others to finish school and achieve great things,” said Shannon Bearfield, American Legion junior vice commander, Post 112. “Throughout his life he focused on people, human rights, personal dignity, increased opportunity for all and dedicated public service.”
Family activities and food (free hot dogs, chips and snacks while supplies last) will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dalton Green. This part of the event will include activities and booths, all with a patriotic theme.
Participating organizations and sponsors include American Legion Post 112 (Presenting Sponsor), American Legion Auxiliary Unit 112 (Leadership Level Sponsor), BuiltwellBank (Leadership Level Sponsor), Chick-fil-A, the city of Dalton, the Dalton Daily Citizen, Dalton Elks Lodge 1267, Dalton Fire Department Honor Guard, Dalton Funeral Home, Dalton Parks and Recreation, Dalton Police Department, Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center, Dalton-Whitfield Community Band, Flash Graphics, Hamilton EMS, Hamilton Health Care System (Leadership Level Sponsor), the Kroger Family of Companies, League of Women Voters (Dalton area), McKee Foods Corp., NAACP, Shaw, Shilow Baptist Church, Whitfield County Courthouse and the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.
