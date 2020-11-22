Local painter with devoted following displays pieces at the Guild

Jean McDonald Coker's paintings, which range from flowers and trees to beaches and sunrises to household objects and vegetables, are on display this month inside the Creative Arts Guild.
Coker has been involved with the Guild for decades, and has exhibited at the Guild's annual Festival on numerous occasions, so "we're really happy to have her, and her (art) is stunning," said Savannah Thomas, the Guild's gallery director. A local painter, Coker "has really developed a following," and her fans have "a special warmth for her."
Considering classes at the Guild were instrumental in launching her into painting, having an exhibit in the Guild "is a great honor," said the artist. The Guild "is a one-of-a-kind thing — multicultural and multidisciplinary — and a gift to the community."
This exhibit also provided motivation for her, she said.
"It put a lot of fire behind me (to finish works) over the past several months that I could have gotten lazy and not completed."
Her home studio has long been a refuge, but particularly so during the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, she said.
"I'm never bored, and painting has brought me a lot of pleasure during my lifetime."
Her early lessons at the Guild proved to her that "I actually could paint, (even though) I wasn't good then," she said. "I knew it would be a lifetime (pursuit), and I always learn something: My goal is to paint something I never have before or paint in a way I haven't painted before.''
"I don't think you ever get there, to where you know everything," she added. "That's what makes art so interesting."
Coker, who resides on a farm in northern Whitfield County, has spent most of her life in and near Dalton, although she's a Philadelphia native. A designer in the carpet and rug industry for years, she later studied interior design at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
"On one hand, she's very traditional, but on the other, there is a delicateness and a quality to her work that draws in viewers," Thomas said. An oil and acrylic painter, her "work is cold, but not off-putting or depressing."
Oil is "the ultimate expression, and it handles so smoothly," Coker said. "It's a great medium."
She employs acrylic when rushed and in need of a quick dry, but "if I have plenty of time, I'll always pick oil," she said. "You feel in control," as compared to acrylic, where "it feels like the acrylic is in control some of the time."
When she paints, she starts with "value, getting the dark and light right," she said. "If you do that, everything will just fall into place."
She takes her inspiration from various sources, including what she sees on and around the farm where she resides, photos she's snapped on vacations, and art books and magazines.
"You have to know something, love something, or be moved by it in some way before you can express it on canvas," she said. "If not, it won't come across as genuine or authentic."
"Curly Willow 3" and "Dogwood Spring" are two of the paintings in this exhibition, and both are depictions of her property's flora, the former in the yard and the latter in the driveway.
"Dogwoods are special because they only bloom for a couple of weeks in the spring," while the curly willow boasts an impressive array of "curves and limbs," she said. "They look like they are happy."
Flowers often become subjects, too.
"I love Queen Anne's lace, because it's always by the side of the road, like a free gift, but they are so delicate," she said. She also fancies roses, but so far painting them to her satisfaction has eluded her.
"They stump me," she said. "I admire people who can (paint them adroitly), and one of these days, I'll (master them)."
Her paintings in Gallery One11 are one of three new exhibits at the Guild that are on display through early December. The Guild is open for gallery viewing Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For Coker, much of the time she devotes to her art is "just sitting and thinking," because "if I'm not sure, and I keep going, it will ruin the painting," she said. "It's kind of problem-solving, and I think it out."
Her painting of a winter sunrise as viewed from her kitchen window required her to "keep observing day after day'' before she felt comfortable to paint, she said. Her still lifes "are wonderful because I don't have to wait for that right moment, but what really gives me a lot of pleasure is when I capture just the right moment of a moving, changing scene."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.