The city's two community theaters are joining forces to present "All Together Now!", a global celebration of theater Friday and Saturday.
"This is the first time in history Dalton Little Theatre and Artistic Civic Theatre are producing a show in tandem, and we think it's great," said Ashlyn Barnett, who choreographed several dance numbers for the show and is singing "She Used to Be Mine" from "Waitress," the musical. "We're all together, now."
When "COVID-19 happened, it sucked the life out of everything, and it's important to celebrate bringing theater back," said Richard Bryan, who is part of this show's ensemble. "We're back with family again."
And community theater is "like a big family," said Spenser Dunn, who has participated in numerous productions for both the Artistic Civic Theatre and the Dalton Little Theatre and returned to be part of this musical revue. A music major, "COVID-19 hit during my senior year" of college at Reinhardt University, and "I've missed this a lot."
Zoom is "not the same as a live audience, the energy you get," said director Ted Long. "The audience is there to be entertained, and we have a whole bunch of very talented (individuals) in the show."
With roughly 20 adults and two dozen youth in this production, "it's a great collaboration between young and old," Barnett said. "They're all learning from each other."
Due to the problems faced by theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic, Music Theatre International is providing music free of charge to theaters for shows this weekend, and more than 2,500 organizations from all 50 states and 40 countries/territories signed up to participate in this weekend's event, according to Music Theatre International. Songs from musicals like "Fiddler on the Roof," "Mamma Mia" and "My Fair Lady" are among the favorites included in this musical revue.
"There's a great mix of well-known songs," from "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" ("Mary Poppins") and "Seasons of Love" ("Rent") to more esoteric numbers "that people will really love" even if they're not as immediately familiar, such as "Middle of a Moment" from the "James and the Giant Peach" musical, Barnett said. "There are large-group numbers, small-group numbers, solos, duets, trios" and more.
"Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" is "one of my favorites — it's my third time choreographing it, (and) 'third time's the charm' — and the biggest number, for sure," said Barnett, drama director at North Whitfield Middle School. She's using elements of the choreography that ACT2 — the children’s wing of the Artistic Civic Theatre — used in winning a pair of awards this summer at the Junior Theatre Festival in Houston, Texas.
Barnett has "loved" the song "She Used to Be Mine" since "Waitress" debuted on Broadway in 2016, as it's full of the "heartbreak of what we've gone through, but also about how we rise up, go on and be strong," she said. "It's a (sad) song but also a fight song."
And she'll be accompanied by a dance by Ari Avila, a senior at Dalton High School, and Blakely Nix, a Varnell Elementary School fourth-grader.
"I'm super into choreography, and (Barnett) gave me a frame (which) I was able to build into (using) my imagination," said Avila, who plans to pursue theater in college. "The song is about being pregnant, (so in the dance Nix) is like my daughter."
That's appropriate, since "she's my 'mini-me,'" Avila said with a grin. "She reminds me of me when I was younger."
Avila first spotted Nix at the Dance Theatre of Dalton, as Nix was a standout, and the two have worked together on several occasions, Avila said.
"You don't need to tell her anything twice, she's gifted technically, and she can do so many tricks I can't do anymore."
Nix "was comfortable doing this with someone I knew, and if you work together with someone, two people can make it even better," she said. "I'm very excited."
It is "a shared thing, and the feeling is we're both in it together," Avila said. "It's just two girls doing what they love most in front of people."
Nix is also singing "Middle of a Moment," from "James and the Giant Peach," a song "about stuff you're going through, stuff that could break you down, but you keep stepping up," she said. "Each part of the song gets stronger in words and in voice."
"I like challenges, and it was challenging at first before I got used to it," Nix said. "I got voice lessons from (Barnett, who) helped me understand the song more, and I love acting out the range of emotions."
When Avila heard Nix perform the song the first time, she was impressed by how "the room suddenly filled with energy," she said. "She's incredible."
When Nix learned she would perform a solo as well as a pas de deux (dance for two) in this production, "I cried tears of joy, because I was so happy," she said. "I love theater, any opportunity I have to do it."
Tickets, available at actdalton.org and at daltonlittletheatre.com, are from $50 to $15, and each $40 and $50 ticket purchaser will be entered into a raffle for a $50 gift certificate from Cyra's, two tickets to any performance in the 2022 season at the Dalton Little Theatre and two tickets to any performance in the 2022 season at the Artistic Civic Theatre. A pair of winners will be selected each night, and the shows will be performed at 8 in the theater of the new Hammond Creek Middle School.
"We have some people new to theater, which is one of the cool things about doing a revue," Long said. "You don't have to worry about learning a bunch of lines, so it brings in new faces."
Dunn sees a clear theme running through the songs in this show, she said.
They "bring us back to a time (in our lives)," but also carry the unmistakable note of "wanting a better future."
