Local photographer George Spence delivered two of his photographs to Gov. Brian Kemp at the state Capitol on Aug. 1. The pieces, both taken in Dalton, were selected in a juried competition sponsored by the Georgia Council for the Arts to select artwork that capture the uniqueness of Georgia landscapes and communities. The council invites artists in the state to enter the competition and winners are exhibited in the Office of the Governor in the Capitol as well as in the Governor’s Mansion.
Spence’s love of photography started at an early age when his mother let him take pictures with her Kodak Brownie box camera. His first camera at age 13 was a Kodak Brownie Hawkeye box camera.
After college he purchased his first film camera with interchangeable lenses, which opened all categories of photography to him. The film era ended in 2005 with the purchase of his first digital camera.
Photographs by Spence cover the gamut from macrophotography to astrophotography. His work-related specialty is architectural photography, and his personal interests include portraits, family, friends and travel.
The Creative Arts Guild exhibited a retrospective of Spence’s photographs featuring 28 prints from his portfolio in May and June of this year.
Spence and his wife Rhenda are longtime Dalton residents.
