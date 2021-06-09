Local physician group awards scholarships to high school students

Seven local high school "top science students" each received a $2,000 scholarship from Physicians' Health Services (PHS) to be used for attending an accredited university.
PHS is a local physician organization representing most of the doctors in Whitfield and Murray counties.
"With nearly 200 physicians, PHS has created a network of physicians to provide coordinated care, resulting in great quality care and personalized patient experiences to make the community the healthiest it can be," according to PHS.
Since 2013, PHS has awarded these scholarships as a means to invest in the community's future and support the patient/doctor relationship.
This year's scholarship recipients are:
• Christian Heritage High School: Grant Gumm (presented by Dr. Charles Idom)
• Coahulla Creek High School: Blake Arnold (presented by Dr. Phuong-Lynh Ta)
• Dalton High School: Hope Parker (presented by Dr. Sean C. Coleman)
• Murray County High School: Aubrianna Green (presented by Dr. Brandon Smith)
• North Murray High School: Lindsey Jacobo (presented by Dr. Mary Beth Cole)
• Northwest Whitfield High School: Courtney Jones (presented by Dr. Joseph D. Point du Jour)
• Southeast Whitfield High School: Sandra Ramirez (presented by Dr. Rajiv Verma)
