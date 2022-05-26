Seven local high school "top science students" each received a $2,000 scholarship from Physicians’ Health Services (PHS) to be used for attending an accredited university.
PHS is the local physician organization representing most of the doctors in Whitfield and Murray counties. "With nearly 200 physicians, PHS has created a network of physicians to provide coordinated care, resulting in great quality care and personalized patient experiences to make the community the healthiest it can be," according to PHS.
Since 2013, PHS has awarded these scholarships as a means to invest in the community’s future and support the patient/doctor relationship.
This year’s scholarship recipients are:
• Christian Heritage School: Micah Rowland (presented by Dr. Susan Hartley)
• Coahulla Creek High School: Braulio “Gael” Hernandez (presented by Dr. Eric E. Jensen)
• Dalton High School: Susan Gonzalez (presented by Dr. Sean C. Coleman)
• Murray County High School: Jada Cline (presented by Dr. Mary Beth Cole)
• North Murray High School: Abby Young (presented by Dr. Dale N. Reed)
• Northwest Whitfield High School: Daniel Nguyen (presented by Dr. Joseph D. Point du Jour)
• Southeast Whitfield High School: Michelle Garcia (presented by Dr. Rajiv Verma)
