Seven local high school “top science students” each received a $2,000 scholarship from Physicians’ Health Services (PHS) to be used for attending an accredited university.
PHS is a local physician organization representing most of the doctors in Whitfield and Murray counties. With nearly 200 physicians, PHS has created a network of physicians to provide coordinated care, resulting in great quality care and personalized patient experiences to make the community the healthiest it can be.
Since 2013, PHS has awarded these scholarships as a means to invest in the community’s future and support the patient/doctor relationship.
This year’s scholarship recipients include:
• Murray County High School: Emily Hobbs (presented by the counselors at Murray County High School).
• North Murray High School: Janna Baggett (presented by Dr. Dale N. Reed).
• Southeast Whitfield High School: Megan Towe (presented by Dr. Rajiv Verma).
• Dalton High School: Monica Calderon (presented by Dr. Sean C. Coleman).
• Northwest Whitfield High School: Nathan Torbett (presented by Dr. Phuong-Lynh Ta).
• Coahulla Creek High School: Cruz Guo (presented by Dr. Eric E. Jensen).
• Christian Heritage School: Drew Ferebee (presented by the counselors at Christian Heritage School).
