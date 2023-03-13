Three teams from the Greater Dalton area excelled in the 2023 FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) robotics competition at the Peachtree District Qualifier at the Dalton Convention Center over the weekend.
The Fighting Mongooses from the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy received the Imagery Award for robotic and team appearance and were part of an alliance of teams that finished fourth in the playoff tournament.
The Mountaineers from North Murray High School received the Autonomous Award for the most consistent and reliable robot. The Mountaineers and the Dalton High School Catabots were part of alliances that tied for fifth place in the playoff tournament.
The next competition for the local teams will be at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, March 23-25. The district championship will be held in Emerson at the LakePoint Champions Center, April 6-8.
“We’ve got 25 teams from across Georgia as well as one team from South Carolina,” said Brian Cooksey, an adviser for the Fighting Mongooses and the director of workforce development for Shaw Industries. “This is our seventh year of hosting this qualifier here in Dalton.”
If the teams excel at the district and state levels they could qualify for the world championship.
“Dalton High has gone to the world championship once, and the career academy team has gone to the world championship three times. They went last year,” Cooksey said.
Cooksey said robotics competitions help students develop a passion for what is called STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).
“They design these robots. They do the CAD (computer-assisted design) work. They do the fabrication. They do the programming,” he said. “Each robot is different. This year, they are having to move cones and rods and other objects around the field, put them in different positions for points, and there’s a station that is kind of like a teeter-totter they can drive upon, and if they can level it out, they get bonus points.”
Israel Lara has been a member of the Fighting Mongooses for two years.
“My brother did this, and I would go watch, and it seemed like fun,” he said. “And it really is. I really like the teamwork and working with other team members.”
Lara was part of the team that went to the world championship last year in Houston, Texas.
“We got to compete against teams from all over the world, and we made some really good friends,” he said.
Lara said he hopes the team makes it to the world championship again this year.
Fighting Mongooses co-captain Bri Jones agreed that making the world championship again is the hope of all the team members.
“It was a lot of fun, an experience I will never forget,” she said. “That’s what’s driving us, trying to get there again.”
Jones said the team did well this weekend but there were a few hiccups.
“We did a good job building our robot, but there were a few issues, primarily programming,” she said. “But overall, we did well.”
Jones said her brother was on the team, and watching him and the fun he was having made her want to join.
“We are like a family as much as a team,” she said. “I looked to them and admired them from the beginning.”
