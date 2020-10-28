All Whitfield County schools and administrative offices are closed Thursday, while Dalton Public Schools will have a digital learning that day as the area braces for heavy rain and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Zeta.
Murray County Schools are also closed Thursday, while on Friday students and staff will move into the distance learning model from home to allow for the deep cleaning of school buildings.
Whitfield and Murray counties are under a tropical storm warning. A tropical storm warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected, with winds between 30 and 40 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain is expected. The area is also under a flash flood watch through Thursday night.
There will be no online learning for Whitfield County students.
For Dalton students, scheduled testing, including the PSAT, will be rescheduled and announced later.
