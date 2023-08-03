Coahulla Creek High School student Grace Shatz has been named this year’s Rebecca Fleisher Scholarship recipient in the Creative Arts Guild Dance Department.
Through her work ethic, discipline, natural talent, kind spirit and dedication, Shatz, 14, made herself an obvious choice for this coveted scholarship. In addition to her regular 4-5 day a week dance class load, she has been a participant in the Guild's Youth America Grand Prix program for the past two years. This class meets an additional hour and a half weekly, plus a monthly private lesson, and culminates in an international ballet competition in Atlanta each year.
Shatz has danced with the Guild for eight years and has spent the last three years in its pre-professional company Ballet Dalton. She is set to embark on her fourth year in company and will be seen this winter in the coveted role of “Kay” in the Guild's 18th annual "Snow Queen."
Beyond her dance load, she is an honors student at Coahulla Creek and is a member of the Beta Club and the Theatre/Drama Department. In her spare time she volunteers at the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia. She is a treasure in the Guild Dance Department and a cherished member of her company. Guild officials are thrilled to have her as the Guild's 2023-24 Rebecca Fleisher Scholarship recipient.
Established in 1985 by Morris Fleisher and Harold Shapiro, the Rebecca Fleisher Scholarship for Dance is awarded each year in perpetuity to one or more deserving students. Rebecca Fleisher was such a gifted dancer that when she was only 11 she was asked to teach ballet to other young students at her dance school. Her gracefulness and passion for dance, from classical ballet to ballroom dancing, permeated her life. She lived in Dalton with her husband Morris for many years. Her family hopes this scholarship will inspire the recipients to make dance a fundamental and meaningful part of their life.
For information about Guild dance classes and scholarship opportunities, contact Jessie Southerland at (706) 278-0168 or visit www.creativeartsguild.org.
