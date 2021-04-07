Local student earns music scholarship

The Creative Arts Guild congratulates music student Sarah Crawford for recently being awarded a band scholarship from Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama.
The daughter of Amy and David Crawford, she currently plays flute in the Northwest Whitfield High School Band and studies music with Creative Arts Guild Music Director Lisa Elders.
Crawford has been playing in the band since middle school and during the past three years has served in a leadership role as drum major under the direction of band director Nathaniel Vanoy.
Her musicianship was highlighted last fall when during the middle of the halftime show at every game, she would hand off her baton for a piccolo and offer up a thrilling solo.
“Sarah is well-disciplined, setting goals, working toward them steadily, and constantly improving her technique," Elders said. "She has been wonderful to work with and I will truly miss her.”
Crawford will begin her college studies this fall with a major in kinesiology (the study of exercise science and wellness). The Guild hopes that if you know her you will let her know you applaud her achievement!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.