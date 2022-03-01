Congratulations to Dalton High School senior Belisa Borrego!
She has won the 2022 Bernice Spigel Prize for Excellence in the Visual Arts. This honor is awarded annually to one senior art student within Dalton and Whitfield and Murray counties through the Creative Arts Guild.
The late Bernice Spigel, the namesake of the coveted award and the first executive director of the Creative Arts Guild, was one of a group of local artists and visionaries whose remarkable foresight and initiative led to the founding of the Guild 57 years ago.
Borrego will receive a $1,000 prize and a solo exhibit during the Student Arts Expo at the Guild. Everyone is invited to attend the opening reception at the Guild on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Her exhibit will remain up through March 25.
