As Varnell Elementary School kindergartner Samantha McClure prepared to read her story, “The Rainbow’s Gift,” during April’s Whitfield County Board of Education meeting, she was “nervous,” but eager to share her tale’s themes of inclusion versus exclusion, non-judgment and the value of friendships.
“The sad flower with no color” isn’t accepted by the other colorful flowers, but gains color and acceptance due to a rainbow, she said. “At the end, the flower was happy.”
McClure, Westside Elementary School third-grader Alexis LaBrosse and Dug Gap Elementary School fourth-grader Ximena Herrera-Sanchez were all region winners this year for the North Georgia RESA (Regional Education Service Agencies) — of which Whitfield County Schools is a member — for the Young Georgia Authors contest, according to Whitfield County Schools.
Other grade-level winners for Whitfield County Schools this year were:
• Wyatt Gibson, grade one, Valley Point Elementary School.
• Ainara Rodriguez, grade two, Dug Gap Elementary.
• Brooklyn Anderson, grade five, Dug Gap Elementary.
• Cally Callaway, grade six, North Whitfield Middle School.
• Brier Hall, grade seven, New Hope Middle School.
• Bricia Manzanares, grade eight, Eastbrook Middle School,
• Coahulla Creek High School’s Trinity Guo, Mary Day, Joanna Nunez and Molly Teasley for grades 9-12, respectively.
Herrera-Sanchez is “pumped” to be a region winner, and “we’re excited for her, (but) also excited to have” two other grade-level winners for Whitfield County Schools from Dug Gap, said Laurie Harless, Dug Gap’s principal. “They’ve worked really hard.”
Herrera-Sanchez enjoys “fantasy” tales, and “I like to write stories and imagine,” she said. “I like how you can create” a world with a story.
Her story is set in the Jamestown colony, as her class had just read about Jamestown, so it made sense as a location for her story of love and loss, she said. Her protagonist, Emerald, loses her mother, and then her father also quickly falls ill, but Emerald goes to a river and communes spiritually with her mother, who also provides a cure for her father.
The story is titled “The Magic of Love,” because “it’s about what love can do,” she said. “I really like to imagine things.”
LaBrosse was a county winner for Young Georgia Authors the past two years, but this is her first region title, said her teacher, Tessa Dalton.
“She is a very good writer who always goes above and beyond in everything we teach.”
LaBrosse opted for realism with her story, examining the first day of school for a 9-year-old girl who — up to that point — had been homeschooled, she said. She drew on her personal experiences — LaBrosse was homeschooled for a time during the COVID-19 pandemic — and believes every student can relate to the nerves of the first day of school.
Fortunately, for her character “it’s a good day,” she said. “She meets friends, and she gets a compliment on her backpack.”
Dalton often uses examples of LaBrosse’s writing to teach other students, as it “shows them they can do it, too,” she said. LaBrosse volunteered to read her story in front of the class, and “they were very engaged, (as) her personal narrative was very realistic.”
“I get inspired by books and authors” she enjoys, including Dr. Seuss, LaBrosse said. “Reading is the reason for writing.”
LaBrosse “has a great reading tone — a great voice — and I was very impressed,” Dalton said. She’s “constantly writing her stories, (including) “working on them during her ‘free time,’” and she’s even writing stories for her 3-year-old sister, “teaching her how to read with her stories.”
Anderson’s story arose from a writing prompt by her teacher, Brittney Miller, about a haunted house, she said. A teen girl believes her grandparents’ home may be haunted, but, in the end, she realizes it was “a prank” on her.
Anderson was “surprised” to be a grade winner for her school system, she said.
“I was in shock and not expecting it.”
Herrera-Sanchez was also surprised by the level of acclaim generated by her story, especially as this is her first year at Dug Gap Elementary, she said.
“My mom and dad got really excited, too.”
Rodriguez was a grade-level winner for the second straight year, as she was recognized in first grade for a piece she did about being part of a coyote hunt, she said. This year, she again mined her personal experience, recounting a July 4, 2021, trip with her family to New York City for her brother’s birthday.
The highlight for her was visiting the Freedom Tower and the 9/11 memorial, which played a major part in her story, she said.
“I love New York City; it’s my favorite.”
Young Georgia Authors is a writing competition sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education. Herrera-Sanchez, LaBrosse and McClure all moved on to the state competition.
McClure’s story was “very creative,” and she also did all her own illustrations, said her teacher, Sally Creswell. The other flowers “jumped to a conclusion” about the flower with no color, missing that the colorless flower “was kind and sweet inside,” and “we shouldn’t judge by outer appearances.”
McClure was “happy” to be named a region winner, and she looks forward to producing more stories, she said. In addition to writing, “I like coloring and drawing” the illustrations.
“We write stories every day in class as part of the curriculum, and it’s one of their favorite parts of the day,” Creswell said. “Stories allow us to see the perspectives of others and how important stories are to understanding” one another.
