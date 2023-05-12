NOI

The University of Georgia recognizes more than 7,000 candidates for graduation in the class of 2023 Commencement exercises this week. Local students are:

Elias Addison Walker of Chatsworth is a candidate for a Juris Doctor Law.

Benjamin Williams Crawford of Dalton is a candidate for a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

Jacob D. Gordon of Cohutta is a candidate for a Juris Doctor Law.

Anna Grace Rogers of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in political science.

Christa Brooke Sutton of Dalton is a candidate for a Doctor of Pharmacy.

Savannah Elizabeth Bates of Cohutta is a candidate for a degree in risk management and insurance.

Lara Grace Lindsay of Chatsworth is a candidate for a Doctor of Pharmacy.

Caitlyn Brooke Coffelt of Chatsworth is a candidate for a Doctor of Pharmacy.

Matthew James Davison of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in public administration.

Abigail Olivia Dyer of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in psychology.

Jolene Mila Gale of Rocky Face is a candidate for a degree in environmental economics.

Clay P. Britton of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in journalism.

Grant Wheeler Goldberg of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in accounting.

Madison Paige Mullinax of Chatsworth is a candidate for a degree in public relations.

Olivia Margaret Idom of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in pharmacy.

Emory Jane Hayden of Tunnel Hill is a candidate for a degree in public relations.

Jesica Medina of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in statistics.

Jackson Lamar Wright of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in finance.

Sara C. Kiker of Rocky Face is a candidate for a degree in elementary education.

McKenzie Morgan of Dalton is a candidate for degrees in international affairs and political science.

Gabriella Elyssa Shatz of Cohutta is a candidate for degrees in a biology and psychology.

Abigail Grace Hill of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in biology.

Gabrielle Britney Allen of Dalton is a candidate for degrees in biology and psychology.

Margaret Elizabeth Gulledge of Cohutta is a candidate for a degree in human development and family sciences.

Jake Dylan Barnes of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in pharmaceutical sciences.

Christian Aaron Phillip Humphrey of Chatsworth is a candidate for a degree in international affairs.

Jasmin Mendoza Herrera of Resaca is a candidate for degrees in advertising and marketing.

Julissa Munguia of Chatsworth is a candidate for a degree in marketing research.

Catherine Grace Paige of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in psychology.

Jake Chadwick Young of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in finance.

Kade M. Greeson of Chatsworth is a candidate for a degree in history.

Kaitlyn Nicole Felker of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in financial planning.

Brooke Meredith Haverland of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in psychology.

Elinor Grace King of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in risk management and insurance.

Evan Drake Varnell of Chatsworth is a candidate for a degree in management.

Daleigh Shyanne Higgins of Resaca is a candidate for a degree in health promotion.

Katie Ray Jordan of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in psychology.

Andrew Ladd McConkey of Chatsworth is a candidate for a degree in finance.

Chloe Mae Sirmans of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in public administration.

Will Yates Duddleston of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in biology.

Steven Thomas Petty of Crandall is a candidate for a degree in landscape architecture.

Kyle Austin Thames of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in marketing.

Mallory Maleigha Mitchell of Tunnel Hill is a candidate for a degree in communication studies.

Jack Alan Sanderson of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in marketing.

Samuel Hammer Carlson of Rocky Face is a candidate for a degree in management.

Cristian Vergara of Dalton is a candidate for degrees in sociology and psychology.

Atteline Grace Ridley of Chatsworth is a candidate for a degree in marketing.

Lennon Reyd Mahan of Chatsworth is a candidate for a degree in anthropology.

Evelyne Solis of Dalton is a candidate for degrees in biology and psychology.

Jack Morris Ridley of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in biology.

Hannah Holden Green of Dalton is a candidate for degrees in international affairs and philosophy.

David Alan Hair of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in romance languages.

Natalie Josie Franklin of Chatsworth is a candidate for a degree in health promotion.

Jacqueline Michelle Pack of Chatsworth is a candidate for a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

Stevenray Edward Janke of Dalton is a candidate for degrees in atmospheric sciences and geography.

For additional details, visit UGA’s Commencement website, commencement.uga.edu.

