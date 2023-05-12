The University of Georgia recognizes more than 7,000 candidates for graduation in the class of 2023 Commencement exercises this week. Local students are:
Elias Addison Walker of Chatsworth is a candidate for a Juris Doctor Law.
Benjamin Williams Crawford of Dalton is a candidate for a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.
Jacob D. Gordon of Cohutta is a candidate for a Juris Doctor Law.
Anna Grace Rogers of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in political science.
Christa Brooke Sutton of Dalton is a candidate for a Doctor of Pharmacy.
Savannah Elizabeth Bates of Cohutta is a candidate for a degree in risk management and insurance.
Lara Grace Lindsay of Chatsworth is a candidate for a Doctor of Pharmacy.
Caitlyn Brooke Coffelt of Chatsworth is a candidate for a Doctor of Pharmacy.
Matthew James Davison of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in public administration.
Abigail Olivia Dyer of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in psychology.
Jolene Mila Gale of Rocky Face is a candidate for a degree in environmental economics.
Clay P. Britton of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in journalism.
Grant Wheeler Goldberg of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in accounting.
Madison Paige Mullinax of Chatsworth is a candidate for a degree in public relations.
Olivia Margaret Idom of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in pharmacy.
Emory Jane Hayden of Tunnel Hill is a candidate for a degree in public relations.
Jesica Medina of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in statistics.
Jackson Lamar Wright of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in finance.
Sara C. Kiker of Rocky Face is a candidate for a degree in elementary education.
McKenzie Morgan of Dalton is a candidate for degrees in international affairs and political science.
Gabriella Elyssa Shatz of Cohutta is a candidate for degrees in a biology and psychology.
Abigail Grace Hill of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in biology.
Gabrielle Britney Allen of Dalton is a candidate for degrees in biology and psychology.
Margaret Elizabeth Gulledge of Cohutta is a candidate for a degree in human development and family sciences.
Jake Dylan Barnes of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in pharmaceutical sciences.
Christian Aaron Phillip Humphrey of Chatsworth is a candidate for a degree in international affairs.
Jasmin Mendoza Herrera of Resaca is a candidate for degrees in advertising and marketing.
Julissa Munguia of Chatsworth is a candidate for a degree in marketing research.
Catherine Grace Paige of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in psychology.
Jake Chadwick Young of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in finance.
Kade M. Greeson of Chatsworth is a candidate for a degree in history.
Kaitlyn Nicole Felker of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in financial planning.
Brooke Meredith Haverland of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in psychology.
Elinor Grace King of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in risk management and insurance.
Evan Drake Varnell of Chatsworth is a candidate for a degree in management.
Daleigh Shyanne Higgins of Resaca is a candidate for a degree in health promotion.
Katie Ray Jordan of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in psychology.
Andrew Ladd McConkey of Chatsworth is a candidate for a degree in finance.
Chloe Mae Sirmans of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in public administration.
Will Yates Duddleston of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in biology.
Steven Thomas Petty of Crandall is a candidate for a degree in landscape architecture.
Kyle Austin Thames of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in marketing.
Mallory Maleigha Mitchell of Tunnel Hill is a candidate for a degree in communication studies.
Jack Alan Sanderson of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in marketing.
Samuel Hammer Carlson of Rocky Face is a candidate for a degree in management.
Cristian Vergara of Dalton is a candidate for degrees in sociology and psychology.
Atteline Grace Ridley of Chatsworth is a candidate for a degree in marketing.
Lennon Reyd Mahan of Chatsworth is a candidate for a degree in anthropology.
Evelyne Solis of Dalton is a candidate for degrees in biology and psychology.
Jack Morris Ridley of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in biology.
Hannah Holden Green of Dalton is a candidate for degrees in international affairs and philosophy.
David Alan Hair of Dalton is a candidate for a degree in romance languages.
Natalie Josie Franklin of Chatsworth is a candidate for a degree in health promotion.
Jacqueline Michelle Pack of Chatsworth is a candidate for a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.
Stevenray Edward Janke of Dalton is a candidate for degrees in atmospheric sciences and geography.
For additional details, visit UGA’s Commencement website, commencement.uga.edu.
