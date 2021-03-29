While the 2021 Georgia Thespian Conference was virtual this year, several Dalton Public Schools students excelled even in the unusual format.
Dalton High School's Bethany Southerland and Dylan Spaulding earned superior marks from judges for their performances. Students "attended" the conference virtually after school for two days, then Dalton High School and Dalton Middle School students gathered together at the new Hammond Creek Middle School Feb. 27 for the festival's final virtual day.
Southerland performed "I'm Breaking Down" from "Falsettos," and "doing all the physical things — the blocking — while trying to belt out a bunch of high notes" was challenging, but "it seems like the challenging (routines) get superior ratings from the judges," she said. "I hadn't challenged myself like this before, because I was afraid of messing up, but I figured since it was my senior year, I'd try it."
Spaulding opted for "She Loves Me" from the musical of the same name.
"I've really liked that musical for a long time, and I'm comfortable with that song, because it fits my range," said the junior. "I wanted something I knew I could do, and it fits me really well."
Senior Nour Issa earned superior marks for her costume design for "Mary Poppins," which was scheduled to be the high school's spring musical last year but was ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, she'd created her designs, and she showed off renderings for a handful of costumes to judges, an effort that nabbed her Linda P. Wise Showcase Technical Winner status at the conference.
For the judges, Issa provided her portfolio, a design statement, how she incorporated the rest of the production team, how personalities of characters informed her costume choices for them, sources of inspiration, color palette and research, she said. She focused on the time period for her costume choices, as well as the class system of England during that era, and the show's theme of "happiness."
"As a kid, I wanted to be a fashion designer," she said. "I really like fashion, (demonstrating) my creativity that way."
Issa also handled costumes for a design challenge, joined by senior Autumn Harless (hair and makeup), junior MaKenna Selfors (scenic design) and junior Yasmeen Issa (props). They unified their work around one character, Titania, Queen of the Fairies, from William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream."
Teams were given two weeks to complete the challenge, and this quartet ultimately claimed second-place at the virtual conference, Selfors said. "We did a power point and submitted it."
For Harless' portion, "I stuck with green and gold, (in keeping with) the vines and shrubbery" of the forest, she said. "It's very mystical, with lots of color everywhere."
Nour Issa utilized the same color scheme as her teammates for Titania's costume, she said. "Her costume has to be mystical yet elegant."
Titania spends most of the play sleeping in a bower, which had to be "pretty and natural, but camouflaged enough to be missed by" the other actors on stage, Selfors said. "It has to be flashy enough to represent a queen, but also blend in."
For props, Yasmeen Issa zeroed in on the Viola tricolor, or wild pansy, the flower used to concoct a potion that puts Titania to sleep, she said.
All the group's work was done on a micro-scale, and they crafted physical evidence to display for judges.
Nour Issa, Yasmeen Issa and Selfors were joined by Aidan Scibilia for another entry, a tech challenge competition, and finished fourth, said Wes Phinney, drama director for Dalton High. The high school's 2020-21 one-act, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” was a featured one-act at the virtual conference, too.
Ellis Stephens, an eighth-grader at Dalton Middle School, had his short film "KEYZ" selected for featured viewing and a talkback session with festival organizers in the first year the film festival expanded beyond high school students.
"It's cool to see other filmmakers and talk about our films," Stephens said. "It's an amazing opportunity, and I'm happy I did it."
The six-minute film he wrote, directed and edited centered on a talking keyboard, mostly unused until March 2020, when the keyboard became popular again due to the pandemic, he said. "Making it look like the keyboard is actually talking" was the main challenge, but he taught himself animation skills to accomplish the task.
Eva Ashcraft and Kinsley Stephens paired for a performance of "Some Things are Meant to Be," from the musical "Little Women," a "very emotional piece," said the latter. "She's sickly, and I tell her that it's OK, that she's not leaving me behind."
Last year, as seventh-graders, Ashcraft and Kinsley Stephens partnered with Molly Watts to earn a superior designation from judges at the in-person conference for a "Siren Sisters" musical number, and they then garnered superior marks again from judges at the virtual International Thespian Festival last June, so there was pressure to follow-up this year, Ashcraft said. "It feels great, and our chemistry is so good we love working together."
They again earned superior marks from judges, and, as was the case with the 2020 festival, Ashcraft and Kinsley Stephens were chosen to perform as part of the closing ceremony, said Courtenay Cholovich, Dalton Middle School's theater director. "I'm ecstatic for the honors" earned by Ashcraft, Kinsley Stephens and Ellis Stephens.
