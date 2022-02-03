Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.