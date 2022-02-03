At Junior Theater Festival Atlanta "you're with people you share a hobby and an interest with, and there's lots of positive energy," said North Whitfield Middle School seventh-grader Marley Kilgore. "They're nice to us, we're nice back to them, and you never feel let down there."
Junior Theater Festival Atlanta is a place where "these kids are the coolest people in the room," said Ashlyn Barnett, musical theater director at North Whitfield Middle School. "Everyone there is celebrating them and their talents."
"It's so uplifting and supportive," Barnett added. "We'll go back next year for sure."
They're "open-minded people you can get tips from and share the experience of theater with," said seventh-grader Preston Nix. "It's good to be with people who love the same thing you do."
Seeing "everyone from different places — knowing how much time we spent and how much work they put in — celebrating theater is cool," said Blakely Nix, Preston's younger sister. "It's so entertaining and fun, and everyone there is really nice."
Barnett and her 30-plus Pioneer Players from North Whitfield Middle School's drama department were thrilled to participate in-person Jan. 14-16 after 2021's Junior Theater Festival Atlanta was virtual due to COVID-19.
"With virtual, it's a two-dimensional screen," so certain tutorials, like dance, don't translate well, said Preston Nix. In-person, "it's easier to watch them and learn it, (so) it's a better experience."
Students "are face-to-face with professionals from Broadway, and people pay thousands and thousands of dollars to be in classes with these professionals," Barnett said. "I always see students come back from this with a lot more confidence."
Kilgore enjoyed the dance workshop at the conference, as "I like everything about dance, and that's a focus of mine right now. The choreography, you can take it, and put your emotions into it — you can take it and make it your own."
"I love dancing, and I learned how to do a lot of complicated movements, which was exciting," said Blakely Nix, a fourth-grader at Varnell Elementary School. They "encouraged us to have emotions and take a risk" dancing.
Preston Nix appreciated the acting classes with "different games" that asked students to portray several characters, he said. "That'll really help us" in the future.
Acting workshops are "a free zone, and it's very fun to express yourself," Blakely Nix said. "It makes you open up to acting a lot more and makes you a better actor."
While COVID-19 didn't prevent an in-person conference, it did force the North Whitfield Middle School troupe members to make last-minute adjustments to their 15-minute adjudicated performance of "Matilda Jr."
"We only took 33" of a planned 38 students to the conference due to COVID-19 issues, and a few of those missing had speaking roles, Barnett said.
"The first time we did it (with the new cast) was 15 minutes before we had to go on, and we had to re-block (the show) minutes before going on, but they did an amazing job."
Barnett's choreography "was challenging, but once you got it, you got into the mood of it," Kilgore said. "In front of the cheering audience, I felt like 'Oh, yeah, we got this.'"
Lotte Wakeham, associate director for "Matilda the Musical" on the West End and Broadway, was one of the three judges for North Whitfield Middle School's performance of "Matilda Jr.," so naturally she provided "great notes," Barnett said. That was "special."
Wakeham "told us to focus on our transitions, which are really important, and I had not thought about any of my transitions," Kilgore said. "It's definitely something we can work on before" the cast performs "Matilda Jr." for the public at the middle school March 17-20.
Preston Nix learned "we need to work hard, have patience, and try to be perfect," he said. "Even the tiniest thing, if it goes wrong, can hurt the entire group."
Both Blakely and Preston earned All-Star status, and Blakely received a callback for future video shoots for “how-to” choreography videos, one of a few elementary students to receive that commendation, Barnett said. That's "a big honor for her."
Blakely was "very surprised," although her experience with the Dance Theatre of Dalton "makes me more prepared" for advanced choreography than many her age, she said. "I started dancing at (age) 2, and I feel very confident."
To be named an All-Star "felt really good, especially with my brother, and I was really proud," she added. "It really boosts you up, (particularly) as the young kid with a bunch of older" performers.
Though still in elementary school, Blakely Nix routinely performs alongside older students at the Artistic Civic Theatre and that theater's children's wing, ACT2, as well as in productions like "Matilda Jr.," and she's gotten to know many of them well through those endeavors and because of her older brother.
Her stage debut — "Frozen Jr." at the Artistic Civic Theatre in 2019 — "opened my eyes that this is what I want to do, and it feels amazing to be part of" a production, she said. "I love supporting my friends and when my friends support me."
Being named an All-Star was "an honor," especially among so many other "talented (performers)," Preston Nix said. "We got to go to a workshop with Broadway stars (who) told us Broadway stories, and we could ask them questions."
Tony Award-winning actress Ali Stroker performed the headlining concert, while Tommy Bracco and Kara Lindsay, both from "Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical," took part in a special "Newsies" panel via video, according to Allison Van Etten, owner of Ravenscroft Public Relations.
Krystina Alabado ("Mean Girls" on Broadway), McKenna Michael Bisaha ("Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" tour), Katy Geraghty ("Groundhog Day!" on Broadway), Jake David Smith ("Disney’s Frozen" on Broadway), Daniel J. Mertzlufft ("Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical"), Luca Padovan ("Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical"), author and playwright Jodi Picoult ("Wish You Were Here," "Breathe"), screenwriter, songwriter and novelist Dean Pitchford ("Footloose," Broadway), music orchestrator Macy Schmidt (founder of The Broadway Sinfonietta), Michael Wordly ("The Color Purple," U.S. tour) and Daniel Yearwood ("Hamilton") were also part of the conference.
Roughly 5,500 students from all over the country, as well as Australia and the United Kingdom, attended the conference, and learning from Broadway professionals is invaluable, Barnett said. Students are "face-to-face with (individuals) who have achieved dreams (students) feel are so lofty, and that is really inspiring."
Preston Nix was particularly inspired by the tale of Padovan, he said.
"He watched the show, become obsessed with it, and, six months later, he was in it on Broadway."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.