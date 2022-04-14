Each spring, many people give their homes a thorough cleaning. And some give their communities and neighborhoods a good cleaning as well.
The Great American Cleanup, which bills itself as "the nation's largest community improvement program," is underway and runs through June 22. Millions of people across the country are expected to take part.
Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful, a local nonprofit that, as its website notes, focuses on volunteer “activities that promote litter prevention, beautification, sustainability and water protection." is helping to coordinate groups taking part in this year's Great American Cleanup.
"With the weather warming up, it is natural for people to want to start enjoying the outdoors and it is much nicer to enjoy those outdoors when they are clean, so many local organizations and groups step up to create the kind of clean community they want to live in," said Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful Executive Director Amy Hartline.
"According to the Keep America Beautiful 2020 National Litter Study, there are 50 billion pieces of litter along U.S. roadways and waterways," she said. "Fifty billion pieces of litter equates to 152 pieces of litter for every U.S. resident. People can visualize 152 pieces of litter where they live, and they can begin to see that the litter problem can be solved."
Krista Long has already led a group of people in one Great American Cleanup effort.
"Our small, family business, Raspberry Row, recently adopted a mile through Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful," she said. "The one-mile route is in downtown Dalton, which we walked on a Saturday afternoon retrieving any trash we found along the route.
"The group currently consists of employees and family members. We completed our first cleanup event last month, with seven people participating. We plan to do at least three more cleanups before the end of the year. ... Our route is Cuyler Street to Hamilton to Waugh to Selvidge and back to Cuyler."
Deanna Mathis, director of community outreach and corporate giving for Shaw Industries, and a group of about 30 volunteers from Shaw plan an effort at Haig Mill Lake Park.
"We have partnered with Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful to host a cleanup service project after a team picnic lunch in honor of Earth Day," she said. "We will be replacing the mural-inspired banners on each of the trash cans and picking up litter along the trail (weather permitting)."
The mural-inspired banners (kab.org/keep-dalton-whitfield-beautiful-conquers-litter-with-art) were developed two years ago by Abbie Burt, then a Dalton High School student, as part of her service project for the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award the Girl Scouts offer. The idea is that attractive, colorful trash can covers will catch people's eyes and encourage them to toss their trash into the can and not litter.
"As part of our 'creating a better future' vision at Shaw, we have teams across the company adopting volunteer projects during Global Volunteer Month in April and throughout the spring," said Mathis. "These projects will range from outdoor beautification and spring cleaning to working with clients served by our local United Way agencies."
William Venable, manager of the Walmart on East Walnut Avenue, said he and seven store associates have a cleanup planned for Tony Ingle Parkway/Dug Gap Battle Road.
"The entire month of April is volunteer month for the company," he said. "The stores have been challenged to get out in the community and reengage in the community. I'm really blessed to have some associates who really step up and get involved in what we do. This month, we are doing one to two things every month."
He said he and his associates — Maxaine Arnold, Karen Boling, Lacy Carrell, Sherri Dayton, Rhonda Glover, Tammi Kelley and Matthew Schmeltz — have volunteered at the Whitfield County Animal Shelter and Northwest Elementary School in Murray County and were planning to host a baby shower for underprivileged mothers and to volunteer at a nursing home, among other efforts.
For their Great American Cleanup project, they will start at the Dalton Convention Center and go west, picking up trash.
"We'll be going about a mile and picking up both sides of the road," he said.
