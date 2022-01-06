Nearly six decades after competing on the popular television show "The Price is Right," Michaelina "Mickey" Kolaski returned to the show's stage this fall, and while her daughter-in-law was the contestant this time, Kolaski was "the star of the whole night," said her daughter-in-law, Kim Oesterle.
"She was a celebrity the rest of the night," said Oesterle. "Everyone wanted to take pictures with her and shake her hand."
"I was dancing and waving," making the audience laugh, including by referring to herself as "a recycled teenager," Kolaski said. "Random people came up to me and said, 'We loved you.'"
She "was genuinely excited — you can't fake something like that — and the audience could tell," said Julie Dyer, program coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center, where Kolaski is a regular. "That's why they were inspired."
Kolaski might have been even more popular if audience members knew the distance she'd traveled to reach that point.
A few years ago, "I was falling all the time" — she later learned it was due to Parkinson's disease — and one day was on her floor for hours before being discovered by her son, Kevin, she said. Told by a neurologist she'd never walk again, she was on such a heavy diet of medications she was unable to function, having even to be strapped into a wheelchair so she wouldn't fall to the ground.
With her son's intercession — "my hero" — she cycled off the significant drug regimen and quickly convalesced, although regaining the ability to walk required months and months of incremental progress, she said. "All I wanted to do was get back to the senior center," and that served as her main motivation.
Early on, "my feet would not move, but I prayed to God," and she regained her walking abilities, she said. "I'm a miracle."
"She overcame it, and now she goes all over the place," Oesterle said. "It's really an (incredible) story."
"She couldn't have danced on that 'The Price is Right' stage without that determination," said Dyer. "I've seen people who recover and who don't," and the difference is often determination.
Kolaski is a prolific user of the Whitfield County Transit Service, and one day her driver — "I never have the same driver, and we'd never talked about 'The Price is Right'" — told her "The Price is Right Live!" would be coming to Knoxville, Tennessee, so she quickly secured tickets, she said. "The date kept changing," due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but, finally, on Oct. 20, Kolaski, her son and her daughter-in-law drove to Knoxville.
This traveling version of the game show is a way to "expose people to the experience of 'The Price is Right,'" because few have the time or money to travel to California, book lodging and join the audience, said Kevin Kolaski. "The Price is Right Live!" isn't televised, but the format is similar to "The Price is Right" TV show, although it's hosted by Mark L. Walberg, rather than Drew Carey.
Mickey Kolaski competed on "The Price is Right" in New York City on July 1, 1964, when she was 19. The format was different from today's version, which premiered on CBS in 1972, and it was hosted by Bill Cullen.
"There was no wheel to spin (back then), and you didn't need a ticket to go," she said. "They were just happy to" have an audience.
"My dad, Charles, loved the show, and he took me from" their home in Philadelphia to New York City, she said. A director pointed to individuals in the audience, who stood up and briefly described themselves.
"I was a thin blonde — I was really pretty — with a real nice smile (wearing) a yellow polka dot dress," Kolaski recalled. "I had a dog grooming business at the time."
She was told to return the next day to be a contestant, she said.
"The show was live and televised the next day."
On their drive, however, they got stuck in traffic, and she despaired they'd missed her opportunity, because "we were told we had to be there on time," but they did make it, narrowly, she said. That experience may be why she arrived "way too early" for the Oct. 20 show, but they took advantage of a "free trolley" and explored Knoxville while they waited.
In 1964, she won a $500 stereo — "back then, people didn't have money for a stereo" — which she kept until she gave it to her daughter when she moved from Philadelphia to Dalton 15 years ago, she said. "I sat next to Peter Lind Hayes" — the vaudeville entertainer, songwriter and film and television actor — who was that day's celebrity on the show.
Her father, of course, who has passed away, was "elated" by his daughter's experience, she said. "I was a daddy's girl."
Because of her prior experience with "The Price is Right," Kolaski believed she'd make it on stage in Knoxville if the producers were aware of her story, but contestants were chosen randomly by computer. Her daughter-in-law was selected.
"I went crazy," Oesterle said. "I couldn't believe it."
She wasn't concerned about guessing a price correctly to make it onto the stage from contestant's row, however, she said.
"I knew it was meant to be for (her mother-in-law) and that it would work out."
Oesterle was within $5 of the price of a set of golf clubs, which sent her to the stage, and she told everyone her mother-in-law "deserves to be up here," she said. "I said, 'This is the reason we're here.'"
"I stood up and the crowd went wild," Kolaski said. They were chanting "Bring her down, bring her down."
She proceeded to tell her story, which endeared her to all present, she said. She then acted as "cheerleader" for her daughter-in-law.
"I had 30 seconds to guess the prices" of two items, first, a set of power tools, and, second, a connected home security system, Oesterle said. She managed to do so with "two seconds left," earning a trip to New Orleans as her prize.
Incredibly, "I almost didn't go in," as she had planned to let Kevin and his mother go into the studio without her, she said. "I got a ticket, (but) it was pretty last minute."
Mickey Kolaski traveled the world — "all the capitals of Europe" — with her husband, Robert, a director for "a floorcovering distributor," but her two "The Price is Right" experiences will always rank among her life's highlights, and she knows her father was watching during her second "Price is Right" adventure just as he was almost 60 years ago, she said.
"It must've made my dad's day."
