Wayne Cofield, pastor of Whitfield Baptist Church, said he is “beyond pleased” about the possibility the U.S. Supreme Court might be prepared to overturn Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.
“This is something that I have prayed for for many years,” he said. “It is something our church has prayed for. It would be the greatest thing that has happened in a long while. We believe that life begins at conception and that these babies deserve to live. That’s the bottom line.”
Monday night, Politico published a draft of a majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that called the court’s decision in Roe “egregiously wrong” and said it “must be overruled.”
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito wrote, also referencing the 1992 Planned Parenthood vs. Casey decision, which reaffirmed Roe’s basic ruling. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
The Supreme Court in a statement confirmed the draft was “authentic” but said it was not a final decision and “does not represent ... the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”
If the court does overturn Roe it would not ban abortion but return its legality to the states, where legislatures would decide how much, if at all, to restrict abortion. At the time Roe was decided, 20 states allowed abortion in at least some circumstances.
“In Georgia, which is among several dozen states electing governors this year, candidates on both sides of the aisle proclaimed they would prioritize the issue if elected to the state’s top office,” the Associated Press reported.
“Republican gubernatorial candidate David Perdue said he’d call state lawmakers into a special session to outlaw all abortions, while Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams said she would defend the right to abortion if she wins.”
“I think returning abortion to the states would be much better than what we have today,” said Cofield.
Dalton resident Kristie Cooke said she is “generally opposed to abortion.”
“I think it should be legal if the mother’s life is in danger or something like that,” she said.
But she said she isn’t getting her hopes up until an actual decision is issued.
“This was a draft,” she said. “They could change their minds. I’m sure they’ll be under a lot of pressure to change their minds.”
Dalton resident Shawn Arnold said he thought that was likely the reason the draft opinion was leaked.
“I’ve read that has never happened before,” he said. “Somebody was trying to out them before this was a done deal.”
Cofield said he thinks the Supreme Court justices who want to overturn Roe will be firm in their decision.
“I believe that they are the sort of people who, if they are convinced of what the law demands, won’t be affected by political pressure,” he said.
Still, he added, “We will continue to pray for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.