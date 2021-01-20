Loeffler donates Senate paycheck to Capitol Police Memorial Fund

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) continued her pledge to donate her Senate pay, announcing the donation of her final Senate paycheck to the Capitol Police Memorial Fund in honor of fallen U.S. Capitol Police officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood. Liebengood was assigned to the Senate Division and often served near Loeffler’s Congressional office in the Russell Senate Building.
“Every Capitol Police Officer puts the safety and security of others before their own,” Loeffler said. “Officer Sicknick and Officer Liebengood exemplified the selfless service that is the hallmark of the USCP. The tragic loss of these officers reminds all of us of the bravery of the law enforcement officers who protect our nation’s Capitol, my colleagues, Congressional staff, visitors, the press corps and thousands of staff every day.
“I’m proud to donate my final Senate pay in honor of their lives and sacrifices. I thank the Capitol Police and all law enforcement officers for their dedicated service each and every day of the year.”
In 2020, in a personal capacity, Loeffler and her husband donated $3 million to fund meals for families impacted by public school closures, and to hospitals impacted by the pandemic, as part of their commitment to supporting their community. Honoring a commitment she made upon her appointment, Loeffler donated her Senate salary to 40 different Georgia-based charitable organizations and nonprofits over the past year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.