U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., surveyed damage and donated supplies in Murray County on Saturday after a tornado there on Sunday, April 12, killed seven people.
“My prayers go out to all those impacted by the terrible storms that swept through north Georgia,” said Loeffler. “The damage was significant, and my office stands open and ready to assist those affected.
"I applaud the ongoing work of volunteers, recovery personnel and our first responders. My team and I are working actively with local and county officials, the governor’s office and state agencies, and with our federal partners to ensure Georgians are provided every necessary resource to recover from this. Despite the significant work to be done, I know firsthand the resiliency and determination of this community, and I am confident that we can come together to recover and rebuild during these trying times.”
Loeffler, who was joined by Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford, Chief Deputy Jimmy Davenport, Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan, state Rep. Jason Ridley, R-Chatsworth, and state Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, started at Bagley Middle School, which is serving as the headquarters for recovery volunteer efforts. Loeffler donated canned goods and supplies for storm victims, as well as Chick-fil-A lunches for volunteers. Loeffler and the group then surveyed tornado damage throughout the area. Part of the tour included the Command Center, where Loeffler spoke with Murray County Emergency Management Agency Director and Fire Chief Dewayne Bain.
Loeffler encourages those who can safely do so to join the recovery efforts by making donations or volunteering at Bagley Middle School.
