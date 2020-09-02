Georgia U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler has spent the last eight months in Washington, but she said Monday in Dalton that she is still very much a "political outsider."
Loeffler, a Republican, met with supporters at Cherokee Brewing + Pizza Co. and spoke to them and to those dining there as part of a campaign tour of the state.
Loeffler was appointed in November by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill Sen. Johnny Isakson's seat until a special election could be held. This is the first time she has held political office. Isakson stepped down because of health reasons.
Loeffler faces 20 other candidates in the special election to be held on the same day as the Nov. 3 general election to fill the final two years of Isakson's term. The candidates are meeting in a "jungle primary" in which the candidates of all parties as well as independents are in the same race. If no one gets more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will meet in a runoff.
Loeffler touted her support for President Donald Trump and his efforts to drain the "swamp" of political insiders.
"I will not be intimidated by the swamp," she said.
Loeffler noted that she is the fourth generation of a farming family and grew up working on the farm. She said she is the first person in her family to graduate college.
She said that she knows what it is like to "live paycheck to paycheck" while working her way through college.
Loeffler said that other candidates have attacked her for her success in business. She and her husband own Intercontinental Exchange, which operates trading exchanges. But Loeffler defended that success, saying she knows how to create jobs and help people achieve the American dream.
"I've gone from a job seeker to a job creator," she said.
Dalton Mayor David Pennington said her background in business is a major asset.
"We face a clear choice, a career businesswoman or a career politician," Pennington said, referring to Loeffler's main GOP rival, U.S. Rep. Doug Collins of Gainesville, who has served in the House of Representatives since 2013 and before that served six years in the Georgia House of Representatives.
State Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, said it is important for Georgia to return someone with a business background to the Senate.
State Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, said he also supports Loeffler.
"She has done a very good job since going up to Washington," Payne said. "And as a Republican, I know that we have struggled a bit with women over the past couple of elections. From that perspective, I think that she might do better than some of the other candidates out there."
To find out more about Loeffler, go to kellyforsenate.com.
