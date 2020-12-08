Loeffler, Warnock on the attack during U.S. Senate debate

ATLANTA — Both U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and the Rev. Raphael Warnock dodged some questions during their Atlanta Press Club debate on Sunday, but they were quick to criticize the other.
Loeffler, a Republican appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp after Republican Johnny Isakson stepped down for health reasons, and Warnock, a Democrat and pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, traded jabs for an hour.
A day after President Donald Trump visited Valdosta to rally supporters to vote for the two Republican candidates in the Jan. 5 U.S. Senate runoffs, Loeffler was questioned about where her allegiance lies — with the president, who claims the presidential election was “rigged” against him, or Republican state officials who say the election was fair. Loeffler has said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger should resign.
“The president has every right to every legal recourse and that's what's taking place, but I've called for investigations and now there's 250 investigations open here in Georgia,” Loeffler said. "But the president was also clear that Georgians need to come out and vote for (Republican incumbent U.S. Sen.) David Perdue and myself, because of what's at stake in this election."
While there are open investigations, state election officials have reiterated that they have found no evidence of widespread fraud. Loeffler would not say Trump lost the presidential election during the debate nor comment on the relationship between Trump and Kemp, who the president has criticized concerning the election.
“Yes or no: Did Donald Trump lose the recent presidential election?” Warnock asked Loeffler. She did not answer.
Warnock has faced a barrage of attacks from Loeffler about lines in his past sermons as well as skepticism that as a senator he would be able to uphold the separation of church and state.
“My whole life has been about service. It is why I entered into the ministry and I am running for the United States Senate as a continuation of that life project,” he said.
He accused Loeffler of pushing “false narratives” about him in using his faith teachings, and of taking sermon points out of context.
“It's clear to me that my opponent is going to work really hard, spending millions of dollars of her own money trying to push a narrative about me,” he said, "because she's clearly decided that she does not have a case to be made for why she should stay in that seat.”
Loeffler said Warnock does not align with Georgia voters.
“I cannot stand by and let Georgians not know who my opponent is, how radical his views are, and how he would fundamentally change our country,” Loeffler said. “He's out of step with Georgia’s values.”
Both candidates found common ground on one issue: the need for Americans to take a COVID-19 vaccine when one is approved and becomes available.
"I could not be more proud of what we've done this year to deliver (COVID-19) relief, but also get cures, vaccines and therapies that are effective,” Loeffler said. “So I'm going to encourage my fellow Georgians to stay safe, to get that vaccine.”
Warnock targeted Loeffler concerning allegations of insider trading of stocks after she received a closed-door briefing in the early months of the pandemic. The allegations were dropped, Loeffler pointed out, and she then demanded that Warnock denounce Marxism and socialism.
Warnock declined to answer a moderator’s question about the possibility of Democrats seeking to add members to the U.S. Supreme Court to offset Trump’s recent appointments and whether there should be term limits for the justices, who are lifetime appointees.
“I'm really not focused on it,” he said.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
