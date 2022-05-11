For more than a decade, Darrel Long has attended meetings of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners. He can be found there most months, listening and often asking questions or commenting on the matters on the agenda.
“I felt obligated to know what was going on in the county,” he said. “I’ve been interested in politics since I was 19, 50 years ago. But about 10 years ago, I decided there was nothing I could do about the federal government and not more about the state government. But I can have some influence here locally. and the local government really has more impact on me than state and federal.”
After a decade as an interested observer, Long is challenging incumbent Barry Robbins for the District 1 seat on the Board of Commissioners in the May 24 Republican Party primary. No Democrat qualified. Early voting is underway at the courthouse.
Long and his wife Shelia own Cricket Pest Control as well as Another Day Rescue, which provides care and adoption for abandoned animals.
“I’’m a lifelong resident of District 1,” Long said. “Whitfield County has always been good to us. We try to give back, and that’s why I’m running.”
Long said he disagreed with an April decision by the commissioners to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the Dalton City Council and the Dalton Board of Education to provide tax increment financing to help fund a mixed-use development in the Hammond Creek area around the north bypass and Pleasant Grove Drive. The council and school board members unanimously approved the agreement.
Robbins, Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen and Commissioner Robby Staten voted to approve the agreement. Commissioners Greg Jones and John Thomas voted against the deal.
The development is within a Dalton tax allocation district (TAD), which allows such tax funding. TADs freeze the value at which a property can be taxed for general revenue. Taxes collected on additional value created by improvements to the property are dedicated to pay for infrastructure, public artwork or other amenities to attract a developer or developers to that area.
“Whitfield County voters said no to TADs twice (in 2014 and 2021),” said Long. “Mr. Robbins said he did what he thought was best for Dalton and Whitfield County. But the commissioners’ job isn’t to do what they think is best but to do what the voters want.”
Long said if elected he would work to place a referendum on the ballot to give senior citizens an exemption to the county maintenance and operations property tax similar to the one they have for school property tax.
“We have elderly people in this county who are taking half a pill when they should be taking one, taking one medicine one day and another the next when they should be taking both of them daily because they can’t afford it,” he said. “A lot of them have been paying taxes for 50 years and they need some help.”
“I’m not saying I would give them a tax break,” he said. “I’m saying let the voters decide. If they say not, you won’t hear about that from me again.”
Long said voters can reach him at darrel long277@gmail.com or at (706) 260-8530.
