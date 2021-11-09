'Longstanding Dalton tradition' returned Saturday with Pancake Day

Though the air was cold — temperatures ranging from the high 30s to the mid-40s during the meal — the pancakes and company were plenty warm Saturday morning at the Kiwanis Club of Dalton's Pancake Day breakfast.
"It's a good local event, and (an opportunity) to see some friends you don't see so often," said Hilliard Jolly. Plus, "the pancakes are good."
Jolly and his wife, Becky, have been attending Pancake Day with Roger and Peggy Rollins for 30 years, Peggy said. Doing so is "a way to support the Kiwanis Club and eat good pancakes."
All these volunteers "are willing to come out so early and cook for us," she added. "The least we can do is eat."
While their foursome is comprised of Pancake Day veterans, others made their initial visit Saturday, like Rodney Harkins.
"I've been coming for years and trying to get him to come, too," said his son, Jason. "It's a good way to start the day, with some pancakes."
The Kiwanis Club of Dalton brought back its popular Pancake Day after a year's absence — and in a new location — due to COVID-19.
"As we were in the planning phase, our COVID-19 numbers were high (locally), so we didn't feel comfortable with everyone under a tent," said Chris Crossen, president of the Kiwanis Club of Dalton and assistant chief of the Dalton Police Department. "So far, it looks like it's going fine."
Pancake Day dates back six decades and raises funds for the Kiwanis Club, which in turn supports charities like the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia, the Whitfield County-Dalton Day Care Center, Key Clubs and more.
This year, breakfast food and beverages were served under the city of Dalton's parking deck next to the Burr Performing Arts Park rather than at Dalton Green in order to handle more drive-thru to-go plates for those who preferred not to be part a large group during the pandemic.
Peggy Rollins appreciated the new location, she said. "It's COVID-friendly."
The event requires an army of volunteers to offer the community breakfast, so not only was it all-hands-on-deck for Kiwanis Club members but the club enjoyed help from others, too, Crossen said. For example, Dalton State College's men's basketball team helped unload the food truck Friday, turning a chore that usually takes 90 minutes into a 20-minute breeze, which "was incredible."
Southeast Whitfield High School sent a contingent Saturday of Key Club members and Raider Ambassadors, said senior Jenna Bennett, a member of the school's Key Club.
"There are at least 30 of us here, and we like to volunteer, (because) it opens our eyes to see how we can help" in the community.
Bennett acted as a "pancake runner," a "very important job," she said with a chuckle. "I bring the pancakes from" where they're cooked to "over there" where they're served.
Pancake Day "is a longstanding Dalton tradition," and it's "one of the most exciting things I do" as a Kiwanis Club member due to his personal history with Pancake Day, Crossen said.
"As kids, all the guys in my family would get up early to go eat pancakes, then bring them back" for the rest of the family, and "it's one of my favorite memories."
