Vickie Swinney

Vickie Swinney, the city of Dalton human resources payroll administrator, retired Friday after more than 22 years of service with the city. She started in October 2000 working at the Public Works Department before coming to City Hall in 2002 to work first in accounts payable in the Finance Department and then in human resources.

 Bruce Frazier/city of Dalton

