The Dalton Police Department is wishing a fond farewell to one of its longest-serving officers. Capt. Mike Wilson is retiring from the agency after more than 29 years of service, and the department honored him Tuesday morning with a reception.
“I won’t miss the job as much as I’ll miss the people,” Wilson said when it was his turn to speak during the ceremony in front of his fellow officers, family and friends. “That’s what it’s all about, the friendships and the family that I have here. I just appreciate y’all.”
Wilson joined the police department in April 1993 after his graduation from Georgia Southern University. Wilson’s career with the department eventually saw him serve in virtually every capacity in the agency, both as a patrol officer and a detective, as well as a supervisor in each of the department’s three divisions. He moved up the ranks, eventually earning promotion to the rank of captain in 2018. Wilson earned a master's degree in public administration from Columbus State University.
He’s leaving the department to work in sales in the private sector, but he noted he won’t be a stranger as his work will keep him in the area.
“You’ll see me around,” Wilson told his fellow officers.
The Dalton Police Department and the city of Dalton thank Wilson for his years of dedicated service and wish him well in the next chapter of his career.
