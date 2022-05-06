Anyone who has visited the Dalton Public Works Department in the past 22 years surely remembers feeling welcomed by Sherrie Blaylock. The department’s administrative assistant has greeted visitors with a warm smile and usually a laugh, too. Today is her last day on the job as she enters retirement.
“Sherrie will be greatly missed, not only by us here at Public Works, but by the many citizens that she has been in contact with over the years,” said Chad Townsend, the department’s director. “I wish that I had the opportunity to work alongside her for more than a few months, but I am grateful to have worked with such an amazing person. We will all miss her smiling face and her wonderful personality. I wish her the very best in her future endeavors.”
Blaylock built a lot of relationships with people in the community during her career, taking calls for service as part of her duties and helping to schedule the department’s work.
“Sherrie was the voice of the Public Works Department for 20 years. Anytime a resident called in with a work order request, she was the one that took their call. It’s funny because if Sherrie took a vacation or had a sick day and certain residents would call in to request a work order, they would tell the person filling in that they would just call back when Sherrie returned to work,” said Andrew Parker, Dalton’s city administrator and a former director of the Public Works Department. “That’s a testament to her genuine kindness and desire to take care of the citizens of Dalton, a skill set that is very hard to come by these days.”
“Sherrie was the epitome of a great coworker,” Parker continued. “She always greeted you with a smile, kind word, and had a great sense of humor. All of the Public Works employees, current and past, thought the world of Sherrie and will certainly miss her as she enters retirement.”
The city of Dalton congratulates Sherrie Blaylock on her retirement with our best wishes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.