One of the longest tenured employees in the city of Dalton clocked out for the last time Friday. Public Works Operations Manager Maurice "Reece" Carroll retired after more than 35 continuous years of service to the city.
Carroll was first hired as a Public Works employee in 1975. He left to complete his schooling, returning in 1986 to resume his career with the department in the department's traffic division. From there he was promoted through the ranks, ultimately becoming operations manager in 2006. As Public Works Director Benny Dunn noted, that position often meant that Carroll was directing the department's response to emergency situations like severe weather.
"When winter weather hits, when anything like that comes up, the director is not in charge anymore. Reece is in charge. We look to Reece and say 'Where do you want us to go, what do you want us to do?' because he's the man," Dunn said during a ceremony Friday afternoon at the Public Works Department in Carroll's honor.
Carroll was joined by his wife Linda and also other family members, friends and coworkers at the ceremony.
During his remarks, Dunn took the opportunity to show Carroll's commercial driver's license photo from 1992, noting that Carroll bore more than a passing resemblance to country music star Billy Ray Cyrus, showing the two side by side on a video monitor.
Dunn made up for the joke by presenting Carroll with a gift certificate and also two camping chairs for his adventures in retirement.
