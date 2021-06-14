Looper Speech & Hearing celebrates new location

Contributed photo

Looper Speech & Hearing Center celebrated its new location May 14 with an open house and ribbon cutting. 

 Picasa

Looper Speech & Hearing Center celebrated its new location May 14 with an open house and ribbon cutting.

The new location, at 1410 Chattanooga Ave., allows for expanded programs and a better experience for clients, said Kathie Edwards, the center's president and CEO. The center has been in Dalton for 51 years and established a permanent location on Professional Boulevard in 1985, remaining there until this past February's move into a building that housed a 3M facility.

More information on the center and its services can be found at loopershc.com or by calling (706) 226-4623.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you