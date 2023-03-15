Chattanooga musician Benjamin Van Winkle will perform his eclectic music, including music for cello, piano, vocals and guitar with looping electronics, at Dalton State College in the Goodroe Auditorium on Wednesday, March 29, beginning at 7:30 p.m. This concert is free and open to the public.
Van Winkle is a cellist and composer. When he performs as a soloist he uses live looping to create the sound of an orchestra with only his voice and cello.
“I write songs about the human experience to try to relate to people, from the mundane things that we all experience to the supernatural things we all imagine,” Van Winkle said. “We all respond to art in our own ways, and even my music that has no intentional meaning seems to evoke strong emotional response from its listeners, and I am so intrigued to learn about how humans react to different forms of stimulus.”
When not performing his music, Van Winkle is a frequently sought after performer with orchestras and chamber ensembles around the greater Chattanooga area. More information about him and his music can be found on his website, https://benvanwinklemusic.com.
