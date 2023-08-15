Dalton’s Artistic Civic Theatre (ACT) has a new managing director. But she’s a familiar face to ACT performers and audiences.
Kate Losh grew up in the ACT and has been involved with it for much of her life.
“The theater was founded in 1992,” she said. “My grandparents and parents and a group of community members founded it. My father (longtime Dalton High School theater teacher Wes Phinney) was the first artistic director. I was born in 1997, so I’ve been here my whole life. I was here all day, even when I was very young. I’ve met some great people here and made some good friends.”
Losh began acting at an early age.
“I was involved in our children’s program in the early 2000s,” she said. “We did ‘Alice in Wonderland,’ ‘Willy Wonka,’ ‘Charlotte’s Web,’ which we are doing again in September. Those are the ones I remember off the top of my head. I acted in some shows in high school and college. When I was in college I began to get the opportunity to direct some shows. I first directed ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ in 2020. In 2021, I directed our summer musical, ‘Something Rotten!’ Then my sister and I directed ‘A Christmas Carol’ together.”
Her sister is Meg Phinney, who teaches theater at Dalton’s Hammond Creek Middle School.
“I went all the way through Dalton Public Schools, and then I went to Dalton State College,” Losh said. “I had it in my head that I was going to be a teacher. I worked in tutoring and some other educational activities and decided I did not want to do that. I did various jobs. I worked for the county for a while. and then, this position became available, and I love the (ACT) and thought this would be perfect.”
The managing director position is a full-time position.
“We are a small nonprofit,” Losh said. “So, now, on this side of the desk, I’m more aware of the costs of what we do. It has made me even more proud of ACT because we are able to do very high-quality productions on a small town, community nonprofit theater budget.”
Losh still keeps involved with the creative side of the theater. She’ll begin directing “Noises Off” in a couple of weeks. But she said her main duties these days are administrative. The main stage seats an audience of 134. The studio theater can seat an audience of 75.
“We’ve never had a show that we thought didn’t sell well, but we are not going to support ourselves on ticket sales alone, just because of the size of the theater,” Losh said. “We are very fortunate at ACT to have a wonderful community in Dalton. We are still bouncing back from COVID-19. But we have support from individuals and businesses, both small and large. We try to recognize them in as many ways as we can. Part of my goals over the next five or 10 years is to build even more of those relationships and show them what ACT is providing for the community.”
To find out more about the Artistic Civic Theatre, including about upcoming shows and how to get involved, and to buy tickets to performances, go to artisticcivictheatre.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.