Every year, the Creative Arts Guild's Festival includes great live entertainment in addition to the wonderful art and artisan crafts, kids’ and multicultural activities, and food.
This year’s agenda is no different. Live music performances start Friday night, Sept. 17, during the ticketed Festival 2021 Preview Party and Taste of Dalton. The Premier Jazz Orchestra will play as Preview Party guests arrive and enjoy the exceptional art in the Indoor Patron Exhibit and sample the Taste of Dalton treats from favorite local restaurants.
During both Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18-19, Festival 2021 will feature a number of local and regional musicians at the performance tent on the Guild campus.
Playing on Saturday: the Rome Area Flute Ensemble, Christopher Kelly, Ryan Kuykendall, Jonathon Beam, Paul Childers and more.
Playing on Sunday: Charlsey Etheridge, The Dead Trees, Tonic Trio, Social Folk, Andy Giles with Joe Vidalez and more. Throughout the day on the Multicultural Children’s Hill, representatives of the countries being highlighted will present performances reflecting the culture of those regions of the world. There will be activities for kids of all ages that will take them on a journey around the world without leaving the Guild grounds.
On Saturday at 2 p.m. Ballet Dalton will present dance selections from "The Snow Queen," the Guild Dance Department’s annual winter ballet. The dancers will also perform other ballet and contemporary works choreographed by Guild Dance Program staff and guest instructors.
More information about Festival 2021 is available at www.creativeartsguild.org, on the Guild's Facebook page or by calling (706) 278-0168.
